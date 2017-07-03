Entertainment News
Issa Couple: Amber Rose And 21 Savage Are Officially Dating

The pair has taken the next step in their relationship.

After weeks of speculation and jokes about Amber Rose and 21 Savage being a couple, it looks like this unlikely pair is the real deal.

According to TMZ, not only has the model and the rapper spent everyday together for the past two weeks, but they’ve taken the next big step in their relationship — meeting the parents. Reports says 21 to met Amber’s mom and the rest of the family. He’s already met her son, Sebastian, with Wiz Khalifa. Amber got to meet the rapper’s mom last month at the BET Awards, so now they’re even.

🤔🤔 ok #amberrose #21savage #entertainmentnews #sipandsit #area21podcast

Are #21Savage & #AmberRose goals or what?

As for their nine-year age difference (she’s 33 and he’s 24), Amber claims it’s a double standard, seeing that it is the same age difference, in reverse, when she dated Kanye West.

Are you here Muva Savage?

Amber Rose On 'Extra'

8 Years Of Muva! Amber Rose's Rise From Video Vixen To A-List Bad Bitch

Amber Rose has come a long way since her days as a stripper. The model has managed to transform herself into one of the hottest figures in media in just a few short years, and we've loved every moment of it. From being the apple of Kanye West's eye to a Slut Walk maven, check out some of Amber Rose's best moments throughout the years.

21 savage , Amber Rose

