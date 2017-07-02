Music
Home > Uncategorized

Report: Kanye West Wants To Split With TIDAL

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment

Kanye West allegedly wants nothing more to do with Jay Z‘s TIDAL service, according to a new report that has surfaced from TMZ.

Inside sources say Kanye wants to sever ties with the streaming company because they allegedly owe him about $3 million from the 1.5 million new subscribers he raked in with the release of The Life of Pablo in February 2016 (TLOP streamed on TIDAL exclusively when it was first released, and then became available on other services). Over the past month, Ye’s people have sent two separate letters confirming that his deal with TIDAL is a wrap. But according to the streaming service, he’s not getting off the hook so easily.

Kanye claims he was not reimbursed for his music videos, though TIDAL argues that he didn’t deliver the videos required in his contract. Kanye, in turn, refuses to produce said videos until TIDAL cuts that check. In addition, TIDAL says Kanye is ultimately under contract with them, and if he tried to go to another streaming service they’d have every right to sue him. Kanye’s response? I’ll sue them right back!

The news of West’s split from TIDAL comes just two days after Jay-Z kicked up dust with his new album, 4:44. Though Jay goes in on his former friend and collaborator on the song “Kill Jay Z,” sources tell TMZ their TIDAL dispute started long before the album was released.

Do you think Jay and Kanye can settle this TIDAL beef before things get messy? Sound off in the comments!

SOURCE: TMZ | IMAGE CREDIT: GETTY

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

3 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Report: Kanye West Wants To Split With TIDAL

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Here Are The Reported Names Of Beyonce and…
 2 days ago
06.30.17
Young Thug Donates To Planned Parenthood With Heartfelt…
 2 days ago
06.30.17
Here We Go: ‘Game of Thrones’ Actress Compares…
 2 days ago
06.30.17
Jay-Z Reveals His Mom Is A Lesbian On…
 2 days ago
06.30.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 days ago
06.30.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 days ago
06.30.17
Chance The Rapper Giving A Major Donation To…
 2 days ago
06.30.17
US-ENTERTAINMENT-JAY-Z
Stream Jay-Z’s New Album 4:44 NOW On Tidal
 2 days ago
06.30.17
P. Diddy Documentary
Trending
Watch Diddy’s New Documentary NOW on Apple Music
 2 days ago
06.30.17
Dej Loaf Is Back And More Fearless Than…
 3 days ago
06.29.17
Venus Williams Reportedly Responsible For Fatal Car Accident
 3 days ago
06.29.17
Did A Billionaire Bae Come Between Rihanna and…
 3 days ago
06.29.17
2017 BET Awards - Roaming Show
Can’t Stop Won’t Stop: A Bad Boy Story
 3 days ago
06.29.17
Yeezy’s Back! Kanye West Reportedly Preps For Another…
 3 days ago
06.29.17
SoSoSummer 17 - Dallas - Music Hall at Fair Park
SoSoSummer 17 Tour [Recap Video]
 3 days ago
06.29.17
Watch Will Ferrell And Amy Poehler Freak Out…
 3 days ago
06.29.17
photos