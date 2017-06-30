Black Tony Is Pissed When Mike Mike Calls Rickey Smiley [EXCLUSIVE]

Black Tony was supposed to call Rickey Smiley up as usual, but on this particular day, when the phone rang, it was Mike Mike! Then, another phone call comes through, and it’s Black Tony. He’s got a major problem with Mike Mike and Rickey Smiley talking o the phone like that without him. Click on the audio player above, and part two below, to hear the whole funny exchange in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
RELATED: Mike Mike On Why She Punched Black Tony At The Airport [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: How Black Tony Hooked Up With His Mom’s Church Friend [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Black Tony Says Mike Mike Wants To Hang Out With Rickey Smiley For July 4th [EXCLUSIVE]
Part II:
Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
3 photos Launch gallery
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
1. Mary Tyler Moore, 801 of 3
2. Bishop Eddie Long, 632 of 3
3. Roy Innis, 823 of 3
comments – Add Yours