Black Tony Is Pissed When Mike Mike Calls Rickey Smiley [EXCLUSIVE]

97.9 The Beat Staff
Black Tony was supposed to call Rickey Smiley up as usual, but on this particular day, when the phone rang, it was Mike Mike! Then, another phone call comes through, and it’s Black Tony. He’s got a major problem with Mike Mike and Rickey Smiley talking o the phone like that without him. Click on the audio player above, and part two below, to hear the whole funny exchange in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Part II:

photos