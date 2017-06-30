Here Are The Reported Names Of Beyonce and Jay-Z’s Twins

It seems we finally have names for the Carter twins! According to TMZ, the new additions to the Beyoncé and Jay-Z family are Rumi and Sir Carter. Proof of the names come from legal docs filed by Beyonce’s and Jay-Z’s company — the same company that owns the trademarks to their names. Rumi Carter and Sir Carter have been added to the list and they are trying to get that official trademark stamp. This will allow their names to be used for fragrances, cosmetics, key chains and more.
Congrats to the Carter family! The legacy continues!
Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
3 photos Launch gallery
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
1. Mary Tyler Moore, 801 of 3
2. Bishop Eddie Long, 632 of 3
3. Roy Innis, 823 of 3
comments – Add Yours