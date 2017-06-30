Is Jay Z Taking Shots At Kanye West On His New Album? [EXCLUSIVE]

Follow The Beat On Twitter:
Jay Z dropped his highly-anticipated album, “4:44.” It’s been a minute since HOV has given us a complete album of work, let alone something that meets the standards of longtime Jay fans. But mere hours after the release, fans are saying this album is classic. Jay is really speaking his mind on this album, about a number of things. Namely, his old best friend, Kanye West, and how the dynamic between them has changed.
Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from the Hip-Hop Spot on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
