Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Is Jay Z Taking Shots At Kanye West On His New Album? [EXCLUSIVE]

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

Jay Z dropped his highly-anticipated album, “4:44.” It’s been a minute since HOV has given us a complete album of work, let alone something that meets the standards of longtime Jay fans. But mere hours after the release, fans are saying this album is classic. Jay is really speaking his mind on this album, about a number of things. Namely, his old best friend, Kanye West, and how the dynamic between them has changed.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from the Hip-Hop Spot on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

RELATED: Juicy Says She Knows The Names Beyonce & Jay Z’s Twins [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: How Jay Z Put Himself On Track To Become Hip-Hop’s First Billionaire [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Are Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Hiring A Surrogate To Compete With Beyonce? [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Why Kanye West Would Be A Great Judge On An “American Idol” Reboot [EXCLUSIVE]

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (06/24 – 06/30)

20 photos Launch gallery

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (06/24 – 06/30)

Continue reading Is Jay Z Taking Shots At Kanye West On His New Album? [EXCLUSIVE]

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (06/24 – 06/30)

4:44 , jay-z , Kanye West

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 5 hours ago
06.30.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 6 hours ago
06.30.17
Chance The Rapper Giving A Major Donation To…
 7 hours ago
06.30.17
US-ENTERTAINMENT-JAY-Z
Stream Jay-Z’s New Album 4:44 NOW On Tidal
 8 hours ago
06.30.17
P. Diddy Documentary
Trending
Watch Diddy’s New Documentary NOW on Apple Music
 10 hours ago
06.30.17
Dej Loaf Is Back And More Fearless Than…
 24 hours ago
06.29.17
Venus Williams Reportedly Responsible For Fatal Car Accident
 1 day ago
06.29.17
Did A Billionaire Bae Come Between Rihanna and…
 1 day ago
06.29.17
2017 BET Awards - Roaming Show
Can’t Stop Won’t Stop: A Bad Boy Story
 1 day ago
06.29.17
Yeezy’s Back! Kanye West Reportedly Preps For Another…
 1 day ago
06.29.17
SoSoSummer 17 - Dallas - Music Hall at Fair Park
SoSoSummer 17 Tour [Recap Video]
 1 day ago
06.29.17
Watch Will Ferrell And Amy Poehler Freak Out…
 1 day ago
06.29.17
New Video: DJ Esco ft. Future “Right Now”
 1 day ago
06.29.17
Pharrell, Steve Carrell & The ‘Despicable Me 3’…
 2 days ago
06.28.17
Daddy Duties! Pharrell Opens Up About Raising Triplets
 2 days ago
06.29.17
Halle Berry Says Her Oscar Win ‘Meant Nothing’…
 2 days ago
06.28.17
photos