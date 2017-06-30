Music Videos
Home > Music Videos

Premiere: Kassy Levels x MALEX Drop Music Video For “Savage”

Michael Gonzalez, BlackAmericaWeb.com
Leave a comment

Season 15 American Idol finalist Kassy Levels knows how to move on after bad breakup. She takes a trip to London. The singer looks amazing in the video “Savage,” her lead guest feature on Malex’s hot new single.

Malex, who received a Grammy for his work as a mix engineer on Eminem’s The Marshall Mathers LP 2, partnered with Illect Recordings for the release.

ILLECT Recordings Promo Photos Pkg

Source: ILLECT Recordings / ILLECT Recordings

The moody pop song mixing soul and funk is about the shocking discovery of a partner’s bad intentions. Kassy sings, “I guess I’m just not who you thought I was / Never know what you’re capable of / Until it’s damaged / Hey you’re a savage.” The song also features acclaimed musicians, bassist Nigel Rivers, who has toured with Erykah Badu and Chrisette Michele, and guitarist Justin Lyons, who is the guitar player for K-POP superstars BIGBANG.

Malex enjoyed creating “Savage” with Kassy, Nigel and Justin. “Kassy and I click in a way that I have never clicked with any other writer,” he says. “Kassy and I usually write tracks for placement on other artist’s projects, but I knew from the moment she sung it for me that this one was going to be special, so special that I knew I would be wise to consider releasing this on our own. To make sure we had the best chance to make a good song great, I decided to call in the big guns for help. Nigel Rivers and Justin Lyons are, without a doubt, two of the best musicians I have ever worked with. So, I was honored when they answered the call and agreed to bless this song with their gifts. I’m really proud of how the song came together, and I am humbled that God has blessed me with such an incredible team. This is just the beginning.”

Kassy says she and Malex have a great working relationship. “Malex was the first producer to really let me be who I am on a track, so when I wrote ‘Savage,’ I specifically wrote the chord progression and the melody with his style in mind,” she says. “It’s more than just being on a track, it’s a manifestation of creativity that was begging to be released.”

ILLECT Recordings Promo Photos Pkg

Source: ILLECT Recordings / ILLECT Recordings

“Savage” is the first of three singles Malex will release in partnership with Illect Recordings.

Connect With Malex

Twitter | Instagram | Site

Connect With Kassy Levels

Twitter | Instagram | Site

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

3 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Premiere: Kassy Levels x MALEX Drop Music Video For “Savage”

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 1 hour ago
06.30.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 hours ago
06.30.17
US-ENTERTAINMENT-JAY-Z
Stream Jay-Z’s New Album 4:44 NOW On Tidal
 4 hours ago
06.30.17
P. Diddy Documentary
Trending
Watch Diddy’s New Documentary NOW on Apple Music
 6 hours ago
06.30.17
Dej Loaf Is Back And More Fearless Than…
 20 hours ago
06.29.17
Venus Williams Reportedly Responsible For Fatal Car Accident
 21 hours ago
06.29.17
Did A Billionaire Bae Come Between Rihanna and…
 22 hours ago
06.29.17
2017 BET Awards - Roaming Show
Can’t Stop Won’t Stop: A Bad Boy Story
 22 hours ago
06.29.17
Yeezy’s Back! Kanye West Reportedly Preps For Another…
 1 day ago
06.29.17
SoSoSummer 17 - Dallas - Music Hall at Fair Park
SoSoSummer 17 Tour [Recap Video]
 1 day ago
06.29.17
Watch Will Ferrell And Amy Poehler Freak Out…
 1 day ago
06.29.17
New Video: DJ Esco ft. Future “Right Now”
 1 day ago
06.29.17
Pharrell, Steve Carrell & The ‘Despicable Me 3’…
 2 days ago
06.28.17
Daddy Duties! Pharrell Opens Up About Raising Triplets
 2 days ago
06.29.17
Halle Berry Says Her Oscar Win ‘Meant Nothing’…
 2 days ago
06.28.17
Watch Mariah Carey’s Hilarious Response When A Reporter…
 2 days ago
06.28.17
photos