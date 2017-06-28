Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Daddy Duties! Pharrell Opens Up About Raising Triplets

Watch.

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment
2016 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Graydon Carter

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Is there anything that Pharrell can’t do?

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

The father of four, who welcomed triplets with his wife Helen Lasichanh back in January, stopped by The Tonight Show on Monday and dished to Jimmy Fallon about raising his new trio. He told the host, “It’s a full-on assembly line. They harmonize when they cry. When one cries, two cry, then three cry. Chain reaction is a real thing at our house.”

The famous producer has yet to reveal the sex or names of the babies, but insists that “All of them are fine and healthy.” Pharrell and Helen are also parents to 8-year-old son Rocket Ayer. He bragged about his eldest son, telling Fallon, “Rocket is into architecture now.”

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Pharrell’s babies are just five months older than Beyoncé and Jay-Z‘s  twins, so the play date photos in a couple of years are going to be epic.


Congrats to Pharrell on a healthy and happy family.

Getty Images Portrait Studio Powered By Samsung Galaxy At 2015 Summer TCA's

Happy #TwinsDay! 15 Celebs You Probably Didn't Know Were Twins

16 photos Launch gallery

Happy #TwinsDay! 15 Celebs You Probably Didn't Know Were Twins

Continue reading Happy #TwinsDay! 15 Celebs You Probably Didn’t Know Were Twins

Happy #TwinsDay! 15 Celebs You Probably Didn't Know Were Twins

Here's a salute to all the celebrity twins out there.

Helen Lasichanh , Pharell

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
New Video: DJ Esco ft. Future “Right Now”
 2 hours ago
06.29.17
Pharrell, Steve Carrell & The ‘Despicable Me 3’…
 15 hours ago
06.28.17
Daddy Duties! Pharrell Opens Up About Raising Triplets
 18 hours ago
06.29.17
Halle Berry Says Her Oscar Win ‘Meant Nothing’…
 19 hours ago
06.28.17
Watch Mariah Carey’s Hilarious Response When A Reporter…
 20 hours ago
06.28.17
Nobody Safe Tour - Future
Future Went Crazy In The DFW For The…
 21 hours ago
06.28.17
Prodigy’s Funeral Will Be Open To The Public
 21 hours ago
06.28.17
Bossip Is About To Change Thursday Night Television
 22 hours ago
06.28.17
Bill Cosby Slams Sexual Assault Tour Rumors
 23 hours ago
06.28.17
Stevie J’s Daughter Claps Back At Joseline Hernandez…
 24 hours ago
06.28.17
Watch: Nicki Minaj And Nas Fuel Dating Rumors
 1 day ago
06.28.17
2 Chainz’s Pink Trap House Is Causing Trouble…
 1 day ago
06.28.17
Vince Staples
Vince Staples performs ‘Love Can Be on ‘The…
 1 day ago
06.28.17
Sounds of Summer: 12 R&B and Hip-Hop Albums…
 2 days ago
06.27.17
Deadlines often come with associated stress
White Woman Goes Black… Literally
 2 days ago
06.27.17
Jamie Foxx Reveals The Inspiration Behind His Gangster…
 2 days ago
06.27.17
photos