Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > Rickey Smiley Morning Show

John Singleton On How Tupac Biopic Disrespected Afenia Shakur [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

Producer, director John Singleton came through to the morning show! He recently made headlines when he was very vocal about his negative opinions on the Tupac biopic, “All Eyez On Me.” John talks about how he initially got involved in the movie, and why he eventually withdrew from his position on the creative team. Now, he’s speaking up about why the film didn’t measure up, in his opinion.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Plus, he explains how the film disrespected Afeni Shakur while she was still alive. John also talks about his new drama series, “Snowfall,” which is coming to FX on July 5th, and explains how cocaine changed L.A. forever. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

RELATED: Is Jada Pinkett Smith The Reason People Turned Against The Tupac Biopic? [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Kat Graham & Demetrius Shipp Jr. On Being Broke Before Landing Their Big Break [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Why Recent Rumors About Tupac’s Killer Are Probably Fake [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Signs That The Tupac Biopic Is Actually Going To Be Good [EXCLUSIVE]

John Singleton

John Singleton Visits "The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]

5 photos Launch gallery

John Singleton Visits "The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]

Continue reading John Singleton Visits “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]

John Singleton Visits "The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]

all eyez on me , John Singleton

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Nobody Safe Tour - Future
Future Went Crazy In The DFW For The…
 5 hours ago
06.28.17
Bossip Is About To Change Thursday Night Television
 7 hours ago
06.28.17
Bill Cosby Slams Sexual Assault Tour Rumors
 8 hours ago
06.28.17
Stevie J’s Daughter Claps Back At Joseline Hernandez…
 8 hours ago
06.28.17
Watch: Nicki Minaj And Nas Fuel Dating Rumors
 9 hours ago
06.28.17
2 Chainz’s Pink Trap House Is Causing Trouble…
 9 hours ago
06.28.17
Vince Staples
Vince Staples performs ‘Love Can Be on ‘The…
 9 hours ago
06.28.17
Sounds of Summer: 12 R&B and Hip-Hop Albums…
 23 hours ago
06.27.17
Deadlines often come with associated stress
White Woman Goes Black… Literally
 1 day ago
06.27.17
Jamie Foxx Reveals The Inspiration Behind His Gangster…
 1 day ago
06.27.17
Twitter Can’t Deal With A Darker Skinned Man…
 1 day ago
06.27.17
Jordan Peele
Drake’s ‘Get Out’ Parody as Steph Curry is…
 1 day ago
06.27.17
This Company Tried To Use Chance The Rapper’s…
 1 day ago
06.27.17
Too Little, Too Late? Master P Slams BET’s…
 1 day ago
06.27.17
T.I. Spazzes Out When Tiny Records Their Daughter…
 1 day ago
06.27.17
Meek Mill’s Crew Allegedly Warned Safaree Before He…
 1 day ago
06.27.17
photos