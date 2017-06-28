NEW and NOW |Celly Cel – Lit AF ft. Sage The Gemini [EXPLICIT] w/ @jkruzonair

#Smash if you Like it, or #Trash if you don’t. What say you?
NEW and NOW | Bryson Tiller – Self Made (True To Self) [EXPLICIT] w/ @jkruzonair
NEW and NOW | Yung Booke “H.I.T.V. (H@#s In The Valley) Ft. London Jae (Official Music Video) [EXPLICIT] w/ @jkruzonair
The Worlds Richest Rappers In 2017
7 photos Launch gallery
The Worlds Richest Rappers In 2017
1. The Worlds Richest Rappers in 20171 of 7
2. Drake ($90 million)2 of 7
3. Birdman ($110 million)3 of 7
4. Dr. Dre ($740 million)4 of 7
5. Jay Z ($810 million)5 of 7
6. Diddy ($820 million)6 of 7
7. Cheers To More Success in 2017-2018!7 of 7
comments – Add Yours