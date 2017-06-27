News & Gossip
Joseline Hernandez Posts Disturbing Tweets About Stevie J’s Daughter

Shouldn't kids be off limits?

HelloBeautiful Staff
'Rickey Smiley For Real' Atlanta Screening And Q&A

Source: Robin L Marshall / Getty

Joseline Hernandez went on a twitter rant Tuesday after one of Stevie J’s daughter’s confessed she had serious concerns about her father’s romantic affairs on a recent episode of ‘Love & Hip Hop Atlanta.’

Savannah Jordan, Stevie J’s 18-year-old daughter, made it painfully clear that she isn’t here for any type of reconciliation between her father and Hernandez.

On Monday night’s episode of ‘LHHATL,’ Jordan sat down with Mimi Faust, who shares a seven-year-old daughter with Stevie, to express that she feels her father’s relationship with Hernandez is “toxic.”

“I’m sorry this happened. I just hope that at some point your dad can wake up and see what everyone else sees,” Mimi said.

“I just hope that our family — me, you, Eva, Sade, Steven, Dorian — all of us can stay together,” Savannah responded. “For the sake of all of us. She’s so toxic to him,” she continued.

Hernandez took to Twitter on Monday to slam Jordan in two tweets.

When social media users called the reality star out for berating Stevie’s child, she again clapped back.

Both Hernandez and Jordan have shared heated words on the internet in the past. On a previous episode of ‘LHHATL,’ the two women almost came to blows at a family meeting.

Joseline Hernandez , Stevie J

photos