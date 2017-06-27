Meek Mill’s Crew Allegedly Warned Safaree Before He Got Jumped

allegedly warnedhow things were going down BET Awards weekend, but Safaree didn’t listen, according to TMZ.

As reported earlier, Safaree got jumped by Meek’s crew at a pre-awards party in L.A. One source said Meek’s crew contacted Safaree days before to give him piece of advice — stay away or else. Safaree obviously ignored the advice. The day of the party, which was hosted by DJ Khaled, Safaree and Meek showed up around the same time. Meek’s crew were caught on video throwing blows at Safaree.

TMZ sources say the beef between Meek and Safaree is not just about them being ex lover’s to Nicki Minaj. Their hostility goes back to over a year of verbal jabs and disrespect. Meek denied his involvement in the pre-awards brawl, but Safaree isn’t buying it. He’s already challenged Meek to meet him outside, one-on-one.

Also On 97.9 The Beat: