Too Little, Too Late? Master P Slams BET’s Prodigy Tribute

He makes his feelings clear in a post to Instagram.

Lifetime Television's 'Megachurch Murder' Premiere Screening

Source: Gabriel Olsen / Getty

Master P is not happy with BET.

The network paid tribute to the iconic Mobb Deep rapper Prodigy at the 2017 BET Awards following his untimely death from complications with sickle cell anemia. While most were happy BET took a moment to honor Prodigy’s legacy, Master P thought it was too little, too late. Does he have a point?

Just outside of the show, he blasted BET for not supporting Prodigy while he was still alive. He raised several questions in a lengthy and passionate Instagram video post, “The Truth Hurts…BET Would Have Never Changed Their Show For Prodigy If He Was Still Alive!! It was a great thing acknowledging and celebrating the life of Prodigy and all of his accomplishments. But It’s a shame that none of these artists are told how great they are while they’re alive. Why can’t they get their flowers and tokens of appreciation while they’re still living? I know the truth hurts. I just have one serious question… Was Prodigy or Mobb Deep on BET’s radar last week… were they invited to the red carpet event, offered guest passes or an invite to perform at the awards show in the last 10 years?,” he asks.

In the video (below), he also names Whitney Houston and other icons as examples of people he felt weren’t celebrated enough prior to their deaths. “Hopefully, one day, we can start appreciating the talented sisters and brothers while they are still alive,” Master P says.

Do you agree?

The Truth Hurts…BET Would Have Never Changed Their Show For Prodigy If He Was Still Alive!! It was a great thing acknowledging and celebrating the life of Prodigy and all of his accomplishments. But It’s a shame that none of these artists are told how great they are while they’re alive. Why can’t they get their flowers and tokens of appreciation while they’re still living? I know the truth hurts. I just have one serious question… Was Prodigy or Mobb Deep on BET’s radar last week… were they invited to the red carpet event, offered guest passes or an invite to perform at the awards show in the last 10 years? I’m willing to bet the answer is NO. I came to support my daughter today on the BET Experience stage but I decided that my family and I will not participate in the red carpet or awards events this year. I love my people and I support them but we really need to do better by each other. We lost a very talented brother, Prodigy. I send my condolences to his family. Hopefully, one day we can start appreciating the talented sisters and brothers while they are still alive. I know that what I am saying may ruffle a few feathers but the truth needed to be heard.

