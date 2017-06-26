Which Was Your Favorite 2017 BET Awards Performance?

Just in case you missed the 2017 BET Awards last night or you just want to relive the performances, we’ve wrapped them all up and put a nice little bow on them for your convenience below!
Bruno Mars
Chris Brown & Gucci Mane
French Montana & Swae Lee
Migos & Post Malone
Trey Songz
Mary J. Blige & A$AP Rocky
Khalid
Future and Kendrick Lamar/h3>
Tamar Braxton
Big Sean
Xscape
SZA
New Edition
Maxwell
El Debarge And Roman GianArthur
