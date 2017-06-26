Jesse Salazar
Home > Jesse Salazar

Which Was Your Favorite 2017 BET Awards Performance?

Jesse Salazar @JesseSalazar979

Just in case you missed the 2017 BET Awards last night or you just want to relive the performances, we’ve wrapped them all up and put a nice little bow on them for your convenience below!

Bruno Mars

Chris Brown & Gucci Mane

French Montana & Swae Lee

Migos & Post Malone

Trey Songz

Mary J. Blige & A$AP Rocky

Khalid

Future and Kendrick Lamar/h3>

Tamar Braxton

Big Sean

Xscape

SZA

New Edition

Maxwell

El Debarge And Roman GianArthur

BET Awards , bruno , Chris , gucci , Migos , performance , trey , Xscape

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

3 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Which Was Your Favorite 2017 BET Awards Performance?

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

Videos
Latest
2017 BET Awards - Roaming Show
Which Was Your Favorite 2017 BET Awards Performance?
 3 hours ago
06.26.17
BACARDI Presents The BACARDI UNTAMABLE HOUSE PARTY
Meek Mill Drops ‘YBA’ [Video]
 8 hours ago
06.26.17
Meek Mill Responds To Safaree After BET Awards…
 9 hours ago
06.26.17
Remy Ma Couldn’t Help But Fire A Shot…
 17 hours ago
06.25.17
Twitter Is LIVING For That New Edition Performance…
 17 hours ago
06.26.17
‘Power’ Recap: Ghost’s Fall From Glory Is Karmic…
 18 hours ago
06.26.17
Chance The Rapper Makes A Promise To Be…
 19 hours ago
06.26.17
Xscape Shut It Down In Every Possible Way…
 19 hours ago
06.25.17
Welp: Twitter Is Roasting BET Awards Host Leslie…
 21 hours ago
06.25.17
Lamar Odom Responds to Stephen A. Smith’s Joke…
 1 day ago
06.25.17
We Predict The Big Winners Of The 2017…
 2 days ago
06.25.17
Tina Lawson Posts The Sweetest Happy Birthday Message…
 2 days ago
06.24.17
New Footage Shows Safaree Samuels Being Attacked By…
 2 days ago
06.24.17
Chicago White Sox v Toronto Blue Jays
Actor Charlie Sheen Is Being Sued For Exposing…
 2 days ago
06.24.17
Safaree and Nicki Minaj
WATCH: Safaree Nicki Minaj's Ex Get Jumped By…
 2 days ago
06.24.17
Imaj
Dallas R&B Crooner Imaj Drops Visuals for Dead…
 3 days ago
06.23.17
photos