We Predict The Big Winners Of The 2017 BET Awards

Photo by

Entertainment News
Home > Uncategorized

We Predict The Big Winners Of The 2017 BET Awards

Best Female Hip Hop Artist, Album of the Year and more.

Bella Ramalho
Leave a comment
The BET Awards are happening this weekend and it’s finna be lit. This year’s show is shaping up to be all about the ladies — from Remy Ma and Nicki Minaj battling it out for Female Hip Hop Artist of the Year to Solange and Beyoncé‘s un-rivalry in the Album and Video of the Year categories.
We had our team of experts survey the nominees and weigh in on who they believe will take home the hardware this year. Watch above for all the predictions.

The BET Awards airs this Sunday, June 25 at 8PM/7C on BET.

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

3 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading We Predict The Big Winners Of The 2017 BET Awards

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
We Predict The Big Winners Of The 2017…
 9 hours ago
06.24.17
Tina Lawson Posts The Sweetest Happy Birthday Message…
 10 hours ago
06.24.17
New Footage Shows Safaree Samuels Being Attacked By…
 12 hours ago
06.24.17
Chicago White Sox v Toronto Blue Jays
Actor Charlie Sheen Is Being Sued For Exposing…
 12 hours ago
06.24.17
Safaree and Nicki Minaj
WATCH: Safaree Nicki Minaj's Ex Get Jumped By…
 13 hours ago
06.24.17
Imaj
Dallas R&B Crooner Imaj Drops Visuals for Dead…
 1 day ago
06.23.17
Chance The Rapper Publicly Apologized To Dr. Dre
 1 day ago
06.23.17
Halle Berry Is Tired Of Hearing Black Lives…
 1 day ago
06.23.17
Journalist Kevin Powell Files Lawsuit Against ‘All Eyez…
 1 day ago
06.23.17
T-Boz And Chilli Responds To L.A. Reid Sexual…
 1 day ago
06.23.17
Mark Wahlberg Talks Being An Action Hero In…
 1 day ago
06.23.17
LOL: John Singleton Compares ‘All Eyez On Me’…
 2 days ago
06.23.17
2016 BET Experience
New Video: 2 Chainz “Trap Check”
 2 days ago
06.23.17
SMH: Bill Cosby Has The Audacity To Go…
 2 days ago
06.22.17
Remy Ma Is Planning To Help Women With…
 2 days ago
06.22.17
It’s Lit! Summer 2017 Movies You Have To…
 2 days ago
06.22.17
photos