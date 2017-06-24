BET Awards
WATCH: Safaree Nicki Minaj’s Ex Get Jumped By Meek Mill’s Crew!!

WATCH: Safaree Nicki Minaj's Ex Get Jumped By Meek Mill's Crew!!

Jazze
Safaree and Nicki Minaj

Source: Gabriel Olsen/Jason Merritt / Getty

Safaree Nicki Minaj’s ex-boyfriend happened to be at the same place as Nicki Minaj other ex-boyfriend Meek Mill and all chaos broke out!!! This just happened in LA as both rappers arrive for DJ Khalid’s pre-BET party. Check out the video of the incident:

This is Safaree’s response to the attack!

Is it really this serious? Do you think they need to drop this beef? Nicki isnt with neither one of them…

photos