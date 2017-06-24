Safaree Nicki Minaj’s ex-boyfriend happened to be at the same place as Nicki Minaj other ex-boyfriend Meek Mill and all chaos broke out!!! This just happened in LA as both rappers arrive for DJ Khalid’s pre-BET party. Check out the video of the incident:

This is Safaree’s response to the attack!

Is it really this serious? Do you think they need to drop this beef? Nicki isnt with neither one of them…

Nicki & Meek Mill’s Most Awkward But Loving Moments 8 photos Launch gallery Nicki & Meek Mill’s Most Awkward But Loving Moments 1. When u & bae rent out the entire theatre to watch #StraightOutttaCompton with the team 😁😁😁. so proud of Ice Cube. Can’t wait to reveal our lil secret. 😊😊😊 Source:Instagram 1 of 8 2. Gimme $20! Here’s another shot of Meek wifing Nicki in a club. Source:Instagram 2 of 8 3. Ride or Die. Source:Instagram 3 of 8 4. Meek touches Nicki with a warm embrace as he gazes into the camera while holding the love of his life. Source:Instagram 4 of 8 5. #Pittsburgh 🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌 Source:Instagram 5 of 8 6. Used to call me Hillary cuz I RIDE’M 😇 #BackTogetherOniTunes #Rodham @robinthicke Source:Instagram 6 of 8 7. 💘 Source:Instagram 7 of 8 8. The final count was 19,150 people!!!!!! No. Dallas runs the world. I’m serious. Best night ever. Wow. #ThePinkprintTOUR Source:Instagram 8 of 8 Skip ad Continue reading WATCH: Safaree Nicki Minaj’s Ex Get Jumped By Meek Mill’s Crew!! Nicki & Meek Mill’s Most Awkward But Loving Moments

