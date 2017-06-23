Chance The Rapper Publicly Apologized To Dr. Dre

Chance the Rapper is feeling remorseful after a dig at a major hip hop label. It doesn’t help that the label is led by the one and only Dr. Dre.
During Chance’s 2017 “Be Encouraged Tour,” he made fun of major labels by projecting satirized versions of their logos on an LED screen. Chance, who is notably independent, targeted companies like Atlantic Records, Def Jam, and Dr. Dre’s Aftermath Entertainment, which was now called “Can’t Do Math Entertainment.” You can see what Chance did below.
After the presentation, Chano is now regretful of his actions. In a series of tweets, he said, “I want to formally apologize to Dr. Dre, and all of Aftermath for publicly disrespecting their hard work and contributions to music. I made the mistake of including imprints, which not only dulled my overall point of trying to uplift an artist, but also singled out artist-owned ventures that have only worked to progress the culture.”
Chance then showed respect to Dr. Dre as an entrepreneur. See below:
In conclusion Chance re-apologized to Dr. Dre, saying he set out to “empower,” but ended up dropping the ball.
This should amend any hurt feelings from Dre if he sees it. Hopefully, Chance will be more specific next time on the questionable figures of the music industry.