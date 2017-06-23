No Receipts In Sight! Trump Admits He Doesn’t Have Tapes Of Comey Meetings

No Receipts In Sight! Trump Admits He Doesn’t Have Tapes Of Comey Meetings

This shocks absolutely no one.

97.9 The Beat Staff
In addition to all the negative things we can call President Trump, add “the boy who cried wolf” to that growing list. After all that tough talk on Twitter about the possibility of having recordings of former FBI head James Comey, y’all president admitted that he’s got nada.

In the only medium #45 is willing to communicate with the American people, he took to Twitter to relay the following:  “With all of the recently reported electronic surveillance, intercepts, unmasking and illegal leaking of information.”

He also wrote that he “no idea” whether there are “tapes” or recordings of the two men’s conversations. And that he “did not make, and do not have, any such recordings.”

According to CNN, this revelation spurs from his May 12 Tweet where Trump got gully and wrote that Comey “better hope” that he didn’t have tape of their past private conversations:

Hilariously, when under oath Comey wasn’t fazed by Trump’s empty promises. He told the Senate a few weeks ago: “Lordy, I hope there are tapes.”

Translation: Bring it! Oh you can’t?


This new development comes weeks after Trump and his top aides played coy about the possibility of White House tapes, CNN noted.

As we previously reportedSpecial Counsel Robert Mueller is currently examining whether Trump obstructed justice as part of the Justice Department’s widening investigation into Russia’s role in the 2016 election. In a new phase of the investigation, Mueller plans on interviewing senior intelligence officials about Trump allegedly abusing his power to persuade Comey and others to stop looking into ex-national security adviser Michael Flynn’s alleged ties into Russia.


