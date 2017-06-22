Cedric Yarbrough Said Mariah Carey Was ‘Borderline Abusive’ On ‘The House’ Set

We reported before on‘s reported bad behavior on the set of The House. When discussing theandled film, actorsaid Carey made some “amazing requests” for stuffed animals and to change the script. Now, the floodgates have opened and more actors are dishing on Carey’s set behavior.

After Will Ferrell talked about Mimi on Late Night With Seth Meyers, comedian Cedric Yarbrough wrote a lengthy Facebook post saying Carey “ruined” her cameo, which was cut from the film. He wrote, “The film takes place in a suburban home but is made into a casino. Why not have Mariah be an act in the casino? Funny idea,” he started. “It’s rumored that she eventually showed up to set. This is true. But after waiting for her for 3-4 hours!”

He continued, “While we waited the director & team had the idea of doing a stunt that Mariah’s body double would do now & bring in Mariah to match it. They do the stunt. All goes well. When Mariah finally showed up she refused to match the stunt. ‘Darling, I would never do it that way…’. I heard her say those exact words.”

There’s more.

“She then requested a large fan for her hair to be blown around and a camera that would be above her, basically a crane shot,” Yarbrough said. “This lady was unprofessional & borderline abusive to our director, who tried his best to appease her every wish.”

After Yarbrough said he wished he didn’t have to “tell” on another actor, he ended with some final words: “For you young actors, be on time, know your homework, but be courteous and respectful. For us old heads, the same. This kind of behavior should be called out for what it is. I miss ‘I had a vision of love’ Mariah. Be a damn professional.”

Dag, Mariah.

Also On 97.9 The Beat: