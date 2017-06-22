Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Two Not Guilty Hold Outs Saved Bill Cosby From Prison

Find out the details.

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment
Bill Cosby Preliminary Hearing

Source: Gilbert Carrasquillo / Getty

Everyone was shocked that Bill Cosby‘s sexual assault case ended in a mistrial — now we know why the star was ultimately set free.

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

TMZ reports that jurors reportedly voted to convict the comedian on two counts of sexual assault by a vote of 10 – 2. However, one juror told ABC News that ten of the jurors believed Cosby digitally penetrated Andrea Constand without her consent, and also believed he drugged her. On the third count, that she was unconscious or unaware, the vote was 11 – 1 in favor of acquittal.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

The unidentified juror also revealed that when they first went into the jury deliberation room, they took a straw vote and “overwhelmingly voted to find Cosby not guilty.” But clearly, a lot of minds were changed by the end of the trial. The insider added that things got heated in the deliberation room (after 52 hours of deliberation), but in the end, the two jurors who felt Cosby was not guilty did not budge, so a mistrial was declared.

The juror declined to identify the holdouts.

PHOTOS OF THE DAY 1/24/13: Bill Cosby, Common, Chelsea Handler & More!

10 photos Launch gallery

PHOTOS OF THE DAY 1/24/13: Bill Cosby, Common, Chelsea Handler & More!

Continue reading PHOTOS OF THE DAY 1/24/13: Bill Cosby, Common, Chelsea Handler & More!

PHOTOS OF THE DAY 1/24/13: Bill Cosby, Common, Chelsea Handler & More!

Bill Cosby , mistrial

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
State Of Mind Assets
Drake Premieres New Song ‘Signs’ During Louis Vuitton…
 25 mins ago
06.22.17
Rihanna Gives A Fan The Best Advice About…
 3 hours ago
06.22.17
Bill Cosby On Trial On Three Aggravated Sexual Assault Charges
Two Not Guilty Hold Outs Saved Bill Cosby…
 3 hours ago
06.22.17
HOT 97 Summer Jam 2017
Here’s Why Chris Brown Won’t Attend A Batterer…
 3 hours ago
06.22.17
Digital Underground’s Shock G Arrested In Wisconsin
 21 hours ago
06.21.17
Twitter Reacts To Kim Saying Her Bikini Pics…
 22 hours ago
06.21.17
US-CRIME-SIMPSON-SENTENCING
O.J. Simpson Prepares for Upcoming Parole Hearing
 22 hours ago
06.21.17
Judge Allows Video Of Trey Songz Saying ‘F*ck…
 1 day ago
06.21.17
T.I. 925 Scales restaurant ribbon cutting
T.I. Will Star In New Fox Drama “Atlanta’s…
 1 day ago
06.21.17
Ace Hood Album Release Party
DJ Khaled Announces Limited Edition Beats By Dre…
 1 day ago
06.21.17
Mobb Deep’s Prodigy Dies at 42
 2 days ago
06.20.17
Bow Wow Is Giving Advice That No One…
 2 days ago
06.20.17
Kim Kardashian Speaks Out On Blackface Accusations
 2 days ago
06.20.17
Jay Z Changes His Name Again
 2 days ago
06.20.17
Weedmaps Presents The Smokers Club 420
Playboi Carti Performs “Magnolia” On Jimmy Kimmel Live
 2 days ago
06.20.17
Yahoo! Wireless Festival - Day 3
2 Chainz drops “Sleep When U Die” Video
 2 days ago
06.20.17
photos