O.J. Simpson Prepares for Upcoming Parole Hearing

O.J. Simpson is set to go before the parole board on July 20, and depending on the outcome could be out of his jail cell and back on the streets as a free man as early as October.

Simpson, who was accused of an alleged double murder of his ex-wife Nicole Brown and Ron Goldman, is in a Nevada prison currently serving eight of his nine to 33-year sentence after being found guilty in 2008 of kidnapping, armed robbery and more stemming from an altercation with two sports memorabilia dealers in Vegas.

