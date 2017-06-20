Bow Wow Is Giving Advice That No One Asked For On How Women Should Behave

Bow Wow decided to give his theory on how women should behave on Tuesday. If you were on the edge of your seat waiting for his philosophy, it has arrived. See his Instagram post below:
There it is. Get your Crocodile Dundee hat on and loosen your net. That exotic “butterfly” you’ve been trying to catch all your life is flying away.
Bow Wow has a muddy history of policing women’s opinions, behavior and consent. This is the same guy that kicked a woman out his hotel room because she didn’t want to be filmed on Instagram Live. Was she a butterfly or a mosquito, Mr. Moss? If Bow Wow’s thoughts matter to you, we’ll leave you to debate the reality star’s limiting labels.
