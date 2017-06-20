Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Mobb Deep’s Prodigy Dies at 42

The rapper passed away in Vegas.

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment

2007 J.A.M. Awards and Concert

Source: Jason Kempin / Getty


We’ve lost another hip hop icon. According to TMZ, Prodigy from Mobb Deep has died in Las Vegas. He was 42 years old. Reportedly, the rapper battled health problems for years, specifically sickle cell disease.

Prodigy was in Las Vegas performing at the Art of Rap show that included Ghostface Killah, Onyx, KRS-One, Ice-T, and of course Mobb Deep. Prodigy, along with Havoc, rocked the stage Saturday night. At this time, there are no other details of his passing.

Mobb Deep was formed in New York in the early 1990s. Both Prodigy and Havoc rapped and produced their early albums. Their 1995 sophomore release The Infamous is considered a classic in hip hop circles with one of their biggest hits being “Shook Ones (Part II).”

Prodigy was 42 years old. We’ll keep you updated as more info surfaces.

 

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

3 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Mobb Deep’s Prodigy Dies at 42

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Mobb Deep’s Prodigy Dies at 42
 10 hours ago
06.20.17
Bow Wow Is Giving Advice That No One…
 11 hours ago
06.20.17
Kim Kardashian Speaks Out On Blackface Accusations
 15 hours ago
06.20.17
Jay Z Changes His Name Again
 15 hours ago
06.20.17
Playboi Carti Performs “Magnolia” On Jimmy Kimmel Live
 18 hours ago
06.20.17
2 Chainz drops “Sleep When U Die” Video
 18 hours ago
06.20.17
Mahershala Ali Talks Racial Profiling, Patriotism And Being…
 1 day ago
06.19.17
Listen to Chris Brown and Ray J’s ‘Burn…
 1 day ago
06.19.17
2 Chainz Drops “Blue Cheese” Video Featuring Migos
 1 day ago
06.19.17
Nicki Minaj Won’t Attend The BET Awards —Twitter…
 1 day ago
06.19.17
Watch: Ashanti Slams Concert Crew After Video Malfunction
 2 days ago
06.19.17
“All Eyez On Me” Exceeds Expectations With Projected…
 2 days ago
06.19.17
YFN Lucci and Young Thug Trade Shots Over…
 2 days ago
06.19.17
2 Chainz, Ty Dolla $ign & Trey Songz…
 3 days ago
06.17.17
New Music: Jhene Aiko ft. Chris Brown “Hello…
 3 days ago
06.17.17
Meechie Ro at #BirthdayBashATL2017
 3 days ago
06.17.17
photos