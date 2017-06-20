News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Cedric The Entertainer Sues SoCal Gas Company, Claims Disastrous Leak Made His Family Sick

A recent suit filed by the comedian claims the Southern California Gas Company failed to replace a decades old broken emergency valve.

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment
16th Annual Harold And Carole Pump Foundation Gala - Arrivals

Source: Gabriel Olsen / Getty

Cedric The Entertainer is embroiled in a legal battle with the Southern California Gas Company after the comedian says his family suffered from numerous ailments, including nosebleeds, nausea, vomiting and vertigo.

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

According to the suit obtained by TMZ, the comedian says the gas company is liable for the health effects his family suffered after over 100,000 tons of natural gas spewed into the air during the Porter Ranch gas leak, beginning around October 2015.

The large quantity of natural gas, hazardous chemicals and pollutants is akin to 220 times greater volume than the April 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

The suit claims the leak went uninterrupted for four months because a broken emergency safety valve was never fixed, stemming back to 1979.

The comedian says the leak not only caused health issues, but also lowered the property value of his home.

SOURCE: TMZ

RELATED LINKS:

Cedric The Entertainer Highlights The Most Annoying, But Funny, Issues You Deal With During the Holidays

Cedric The Entertainer Reminds Us All What’s Really Important This Holiday Season

#BlackLivesMatter: 100 Black Celebs Have Town Hall Meeting At Cedric The Entertainer’s House

Premiere Of DreamWorks Animation's 'Kung Fu Panda 2' - Red Carpet

#TeamBeautiful Pays Homage To The Black Kings Of Hollywood With Our List Of Sexiest Seasoned Men 40+

23 photos Launch gallery

#TeamBeautiful Pays Homage To The Black Kings Of Hollywood With Our List Of Sexiest Seasoned Men 40+

Continue reading #TeamBeautiful Pays Homage To The Black Kings Of Hollywood With Our List Of Sexiest Seasoned Men 40+

#TeamBeautiful Pays Homage To The Black Kings Of Hollywood With Our List Of Sexiest Seasoned Men 40+

cedric the entertainer

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Kim Kardashian Speaks Out On Blackface Accusations
 7 hours ago
06.20.17
Jay Z Changes His Name Again
 7 hours ago
06.20.17
Weedmaps Presents The Smokers Club 420
Playboi Carti Performs “Magnolia” On Jimmy Kimmel Live
 10 hours ago
06.20.17
Yahoo! Wireless Festival - Day 3
2 Chainz drops “Sleep When U Die” Video
 11 hours ago
06.20.17
Mahershala Ali Talks Racial Profiling, Patriotism And Being…
 23 hours ago
06.19.17
NYLON Midnight Garden Party
Listen to Chris Brown and Ray J’s ‘Burn…
 1 day ago
06.19.17
2 Chainz
2 Chainz Drops “Blue Cheese” Video Featuring Migos
 1 day ago
06.19.17
Nicki Minaj Won’t Attend The BET Awards —Twitter…
 1 day ago
06.19.17
Watch: Ashanti Slams Concert Crew After Video Malfunction
 1 day ago
06.19.17
Tupac
“All Eyez On Me” Exceeds Expectations With Projected…
 1 day ago
06.19.17
BET Hip Hop Awards 2016 - Show
YFN Lucci and Young Thug Trade Shots Over…
 1 day ago
06.19.17
Yahoo! Wireless Festival - Day 3
2 Chainz, Ty Dolla $ign & Trey Songz…
 3 days ago
06.17.17
US-ENTERTAINMENT-IHEARTRADIO MUSIC AWARDS
New Music: Jhene Aiko ft. Chris Brown “Hello…
 3 days ago
06.17.17
Meechie Ro at #BirthdayBashATL2017
 3 days ago
06.17.17
LeCrae at #BirthdayBashATL2017
 3 days ago
06.17.17
B.O.B. at #BirthdayBashATL2017
 3 days ago
06.17.17
photos