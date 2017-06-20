Cedric The Entertainer Sues SoCal Gas Company, Claims Disastrous Leak Made His Family Sick

Cedric The Entertainer is embroiled in a legal battle with the Southern California Gas Company after the comedian says his family suffered from numerous ailments, including nosebleeds, nausea, vomiting and vertigo.

According to the suit obtained by TMZ, the comedian says the gas company is liable for the health effects his family suffered after over 100,000 tons of natural gas spewed into the air during the Porter Ranch gas leak, beginning around October 2015.

The large quantity of natural gas, hazardous chemicals and pollutants is akin to 220 times greater volume than the April 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico.

The suit claims the leak went uninterrupted for four months because a broken emergency safety valve was never fixed, stemming back to 1979.

The comedian says the leak not only caused health issues, but also lowered the property value of his home.

SOURCE: TMZ

