Living That DreamDoll Life: ‘Everything Nice’ [Audio]

Everything must be nice when your record has over 400,000 plays on SoundCloud and is still building up steam nationwide.
Meet DreamDoll. You probably remember her face from Oxygen’s Bad Girls Club. Since then, she’s moved on to bigger and better things (like making fun music and hanging out with 50 Cent and Angela Simmons).
With Power 105.1 super DJ Self backing the young artist, you can expect DreamDoll to become a big deal for the industry. Follow her on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook
-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)
