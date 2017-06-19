Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Watch: Ashanti Slams Concert Crew After Video Malfunction

She went off.

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment
Ashanti

Source: Jason Merritt / Staff / Getty

Ashanti may have the voice of an angel — but when upset, she has the mouth of a sailor.

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

On Thursday night, during a performance at the Alex Madonna Expo Center in San Luis Obispo, the singer went off on her crew after experiencing a video malfunction. She was in the middle of performing “Baby” when she stopped the show mid-song and ordered the video board turned off.

She said, “What the f*** they doing back there?” A rep for the singer told TMZ that there was a technical issue with the screen that was causing interference. Although the issue was more of a technical equipment malfunction, her stage crew still caught the profanity laced wrath.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Check out the video above.

2016 MusiCares Person Of The Year - Arrivals

19 Photos Of Ashanti's Ridiculous Bikini Body

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Photos Of Ashanti's Ridiculous Bikini Body

Continue reading 19 Photos Of Ashanti’s Ridiculous Bikini Body

19 Photos Of Ashanti's Ridiculous Bikini Body

Ashanti

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Watch: Ashanti Slams Concert Crew After Video Malfunction
 2 hours ago
06.19.17
Tupac
“All Eyez On Me” Exceeds Expectations With Projected…
 4 hours ago
06.19.17
BET Hip Hop Awards 2016 - Show
YFN Lucci and Young Thug Trade Shots Over…
 4 hours ago
06.19.17
Yahoo! Wireless Festival - Day 3
2 Chainz, Ty Dolla $ign & Trey Songz…
 2 days ago
06.17.17
US-ENTERTAINMENT-IHEARTRADIO MUSIC AWARDS
New Music: Jhene Aiko ft. Chris Brown “Hello…
 2 days ago
06.17.17
Meechie Ro at #BirthdayBashATL2017
 2 days ago
06.17.17
LeCrae at #BirthdayBashATL2017
 2 days ago
06.17.17
B.O.B. at #BirthdayBashATL2017
 2 days ago
06.17.17
Dram at #BirthdayBashATL2017
 2 days ago
06.17.17
DJ Luke Nasty at #BirthdayBashATL2017
 2 days ago
06.17.17
Remy Ma at #BirthdayBashATL2017
 2 days ago
06.17.17
Fat Joe at #BirthdayBashATL2017
 2 days ago
06.17.17
YFN Lucci at #BirthdayBashATL2017
 2 days ago
06.17.17
T. Grizzley at #BirthdayBashATL2017
 2 days ago
06.17.17
Joe Gifted at #BirthdayBashATL2017
 2 days ago
06.17.17
Terius Gray AKA Juvenile Booking Photo
Trending
Rapper Juvenile In Jail Over $150,000 In Unpaid…
 2 days ago
06.17.17
photos