DFW
Home > DFW

World Stop! Beyonce and Jay Z Welcome Twins

Everything we know about the newest Carters.

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment
The 59th GRAMMY Awards - Roaming Show

Source: Lester Cohen / Getty

The Carter twins have arrived!

Beyoncé and husband Jay Z have welcomed twins earlier this week. “Bey and Jay are thrilled and have started sharing the news with their family and closest friends,” a source close to the couple told PEOPLE.

The sex of the babies has not yet been confirmed, but according to Love B Scott, a woman was seen delivering a pink and blue bouquet of flowers to with matching pink and blue balloons addressed to “B & J.” Hmmm…

Bey first announced her pregnancy with an epic photo shoot and reveal on Instagram in February. “We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over,” Beyonce wrote in the caption. “We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes.”

Congrats to the Carters! Can’t wait to see those photos!

SOURCE: People | IMAGE CREDIT: Getty

Dem Babies! The Best Twitter Reactions To Beyoncé Giving Birth To Her Twins

22 photos Launch gallery

Dem Babies! The Best Twitter Reactions To Beyoncé Giving Birth To Her Twins

Continue reading World Stop! Beyonce and Jay Z Welcome Twins

Dem Babies! The Best Twitter Reactions To Beyoncé Giving Birth To Her Twins

They’re here…Beyoncé and husband Jay Z have welcomed twins and Blue Ivy is finally a big sis! And trust, Twitter had a lot to say about their arrival!

Beyonce

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Yahoo! Wireless Festival - Day 3
2 Chainz, Ty Dolla $ign & Trey Songz…
 21 hours ago
06.17.17
US-ENTERTAINMENT-IHEARTRADIO MUSIC AWARDS
New Music: Jhene Aiko ft. Chris Brown “Hello…
 21 hours ago
06.17.17
Meechie Ro at #BirthdayBashATL2017
 21 hours ago
06.17.17
LeCrae at #BirthdayBashATL2017
 22 hours ago
06.17.17
B.O.B. at #BirthdayBashATL2017
 22 hours ago
06.17.17
Dram at #BirthdayBashATL2017
 22 hours ago
06.17.17
DJ Luke Nasty at #BirthdayBashATL2017
 22 hours ago
06.17.17
Remy Ma at #BirthdayBashATL2017
 22 hours ago
06.17.17
Fat Joe at #BirthdayBashATL2017
 22 hours ago
06.17.17
YFN Lucci at #BirthdayBashATL2017
 22 hours ago
06.17.17
T. Grizzley at #BirthdayBashATL2017
 22 hours ago
06.17.17
Joe Gifted at #BirthdayBashATL2017
 22 hours ago
06.17.17
Terius Gray AKA Juvenile Booking Photo
Trending
Rapper Juvenile In Jail Over $150,000 In Unpaid…
 1 day ago
06.17.17
FOX's 'The Simpsons' - Season Twenty-Five
Watch Lil Yachty Spit Bars About The Simpsons
 2 days ago
06.16.17
Scorched: Jada Pinkett-Smith Slams Tupac Biopic In Epic…
 2 days ago
06.16.17
Judge Finally Rules On Karrueche Tran’s Case Against…
 2 days ago
06.16.17
photos