Janet Jackson Heads To Divorce Court

Source: Venturelli / Getty
Janet Jacskon came face-to-face with her estranged husband for the first time in months as they met up in court.
Divorce proceedings have begun as Janet and
Wissam Al Mana went before a judge. TMZ.com reports that they were each spotted separately outside the Royal Courts of Justice in London on Thursday.
Janet was escorted to court by her assistant, but Wissam came out by himself.
The split came just five years after the couple, who have one son together, wed. Although they have parted ways, Wissam has reached out to Janet by writing sentimental messages and sending her flowers. Janet, however, is focused on getting ready for her next tour and raising their son.
15 photos Launch gallery
1. Janet Jackson made shoulder pads the go-to trend in the ’80s.
Source:Getty
1 of 15
2. Amber Rose is a fan of the maverick look.
Source:Getty
2 of 15
3. Nothing says incognito and stylish like dark shades, a hat, and a red lip.
Source:Getty
3 of 15
4. Rihanna got the memo.
Source:Getty
4 of 15
5. Janet gave the masculine pantsuit a feminine touch.
Source:Getty
5 of 15
6. Stars like Blac Chyna and Amber Rose showed off a little more skin and a lot more curves.
Source:Getty
6 of 15
7. Having piercings other than your ears and belly button was pretty taboo back when Janet revealed her septum ring.
Source:Getty
7 of 15
8. These days, having a septum piercing is as common as having your ears pierced.
Source:Instagram
8 of 15
9. Janet became synonymous with braids back in the ’90s following the release of her film “Poetic Justice.”
Source:Getty
9 of 15
10. Braids have now become the hottest trend for young celebs like Zoe Kravitz—from street style to the red carpet.
Source:Getty
10 of 15
11. Ms. Jackson made it sexy to bare your sculpted abs in a midriff top.
Source:Getty
11 of 15
12. Ciara was definitely inspired by the crop top look.
Source:Getty
12 of 15
13. The Kardashians are often credited with making the trend popular again.
Source:Instagram
13 of 15
14. Janet’s ever changing hairstyles made it obvious she was a style icon…especially in the ’90s, with this bantu knot look.
Source:Instagram
14 of 15
15. Rihanna made waves on the internet when she rocked the throwback look. The apple doesn’t fall far from the icon tree.
Source:Getty
15 of 15