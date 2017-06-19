News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Janet Jackson Heads To Divorce Court

Janet and Wissam were spied outside of court to begin their divorce case.

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment
Giorgio Armani - Front Row - MFW F/W 2013

Source: Venturelli / Getty

Janet Jacskon came face-to-face with her estranged husband for the first time in months as they met up in court.

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

Divorce proceedings have begun as Janet and Wissam Al Mana went before a judge. TMZ.com reports that they were each spotted separately outside the Royal Courts of Justice in London on Thursday.

Janet was escorted to court by her assistant, but Wissam came out by himself.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

The split came just five years after the couple, who have one son together, wed. Although they have parted ways, Wissam has reached out to Janet by writing sentimental messages and sending her flowers. Janet, however, is focused on getting ready for her next tour and raising their son.

RELATED STORIES:

Janet Jackson Confirms Split With Husband & Announces ‘State Of The World’ Tour

Wissam Al Mana Posts Love Letter To Janet Jackson Amid Divorce Rumors

Here He Is: Janet Jackson Shares First Pic Of Her Son!

These Celebs Took A Page Out Of Janet Jackson’s Style Book

15 photos Launch gallery

These Celebs Took A Page Out Of Janet Jackson’s Style Book

Continue reading Janet Jackson Heads To Divorce Court

These Celebs Took A Page Out Of Janet Jackson’s Style Book

janet jackson

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Watch: Ashanti Slams Concert Crew After Video Malfunction
 2 hours ago
06.19.17
Tupac
“All Eyez On Me” Exceeds Expectations With Projected…
 4 hours ago
06.19.17
BET Hip Hop Awards 2016 - Show
YFN Lucci and Young Thug Trade Shots Over…
 4 hours ago
06.19.17
Yahoo! Wireless Festival - Day 3
2 Chainz, Ty Dolla $ign & Trey Songz…
 2 days ago
06.17.17
US-ENTERTAINMENT-IHEARTRADIO MUSIC AWARDS
New Music: Jhene Aiko ft. Chris Brown “Hello…
 2 days ago
06.17.17
Meechie Ro at #BirthdayBashATL2017
 2 days ago
06.17.17
LeCrae at #BirthdayBashATL2017
 2 days ago
06.17.17
B.O.B. at #BirthdayBashATL2017
 2 days ago
06.17.17
Dram at #BirthdayBashATL2017
 2 days ago
06.17.17
DJ Luke Nasty at #BirthdayBashATL2017
 2 days ago
06.17.17
Remy Ma at #BirthdayBashATL2017
 2 days ago
06.17.17
Fat Joe at #BirthdayBashATL2017
 2 days ago
06.17.17
YFN Lucci at #BirthdayBashATL2017
 2 days ago
06.17.17
T. Grizzley at #BirthdayBashATL2017
 2 days ago
06.17.17
Joe Gifted at #BirthdayBashATL2017
 2 days ago
06.17.17
Terius Gray AKA Juvenile Booking Photo
Trending
Rapper Juvenile In Jail Over $150,000 In Unpaid…
 2 days ago
06.17.17
photos