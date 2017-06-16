DFW
Comedian Kountry Wayne Performing At The Arlington Improv All Weekend

Kountry Wayne

Source: Naheem Houston / Radio One, Inc.

Looking for something to do DFW?

Comedian Kountry Wayne will be doing his thing tonight, tomorrow, and Sunday at the Arlington Improv!

He stopped by 97.9 The Beat today to chop it up with DJ Kayotik and it was crazy.

Check out the funny, exclusive video below:

To Get Your Tickets at the Arlington Improv, Click Here

 

