[Video] DJ Khaled Featuring Rihanna & Bryson Tiller “Wild Thoughts”

If this keeps up DJ Khaled might have a classic on his hands.
Rihanna & Bryson Tiller join forces with DJ Khaled for an infectious summer jam they will definitely have you on the dance floor. The new joint “Wild Thoughts” samples a bit of the Grammy award winning Santana song “Maria, Maria” and will be featured on Khaled’s upcoming album “Grateful.”
The album features a slew of artists including Jay Z, Beyonce, Chance The Rapper, Migos and too many more to be named.
