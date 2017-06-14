New Music
Home > New Music

NEW and NOW | Yo Gotti, Mike WiLL Made-It “Trap Go Hard” [EXPLICIT] w/ @jkruzonair

JKruz
Leave a comment

#Smash if you Like it or #Trash if you don’t. What say you?

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

newandnow_promo

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

NEW and NOW | Nef The Pharaoh – Bling Blaow ft. Slimmy B [EXPLICIT] w/ @jkruzonair

NEW and NOW |Ice Cube – Good Cop Bad Cop (Official Video) [EXPLICIT] w/ @jkruzonair

Yo Gotti Rocks Birthday Bash 19 [PHOTOS & VIDEO]

12 photos Launch gallery

Yo Gotti Rocks Birthday Bash 19 [PHOTOS & VIDEO]

Continue reading NEW and NOW | Yo Gotti, Mike WiLL Made-It “Trap Go Hard” [EXPLICIT] w/ @jkruzonair

Yo Gotti Rocks Birthday Bash 19 [PHOTOS & VIDEO]

CLICK HERE FOR MORE BIRTHDAY BASH 19 COVERAGE! [twitter-follow screen_name='hot1079atl'] [youtube http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pT3E65Ku-wY&w=420&h=315%5D [ione_facebook_like_box url_segment=hot1079atl height="260"]

 

#newandnow , #NEWMUSIC , 97.9 the beat , @JKruzonair , dallas radio , JKRUZ , Mike Will Made It , new and now , new music , Trap Go Hard , Yo Gotti

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
PNB Rock
Meet the 2017 ‘XXL’ Freshman Class
 11 hours ago
06.13.17
Tinashe Gets Dragged By Twitter For Her Thoughts…
 13 hours ago
06.13.17
Exclusive: Kerry Washington Is Private and Unapologetic
 14 hours ago
06.13.17
‘It Comes At Night’ Cast Talks Real-Life Fears
 14 hours ago
06.13.17
Travis Scott And Kylie Jenner Reportedly Got Matching…
 15 hours ago
06.13.17
Watch: Amanda Seales Calls Caitlyn Jenner Out On…
 18 hours ago
06.13.17
HOT 97 Summer Jam 2017
DJ Khaled & Asahd on ‘Live with Kelly…
 21 hours ago
06.13.17
Ice Cube and son O'Shea Jackson Jr. at 'Straight Outta Comton' premiere
Ice Cube makes Hollywood Walk Of Fame!
 21 hours ago
06.13.17
Karlie Redd
‘LHHATLS6’ Recap: Jessica Dime Literally Snatches Treasure’s Wig…
 1 day ago
06.13.17
Kodak Black In Concert - Washington, DC
Kodak Black Tired Of Gold Teeth?! Get’s Them…
 1 day ago
06.12.17
Grandmaster T.C. Izlam Of The Zulu Nation Reportedly…
 1 day ago
06.12.17
Tory Lanez Drops $35K At Store That Racially…
 1 day ago
06.12.17
Time 100
John Legend Is One Emmy Away From Making…
 2 days ago
06.12.17
Summer Jam 2017: Remy Ma Unifies Female Rappers,…
 2 days ago
06.12.17
Say What? White Bouncer Sues Lil Wayne For…
 2 days ago
06.12.17
Amber Rose
Amber Rose Drags Piers Morgan For Being Sexist…
 2 days ago
06.12.17
photos