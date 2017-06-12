Music
Home > Music

Legendary Rappers Join Remy Ma On Stage Right Before She Disses Nicki Minaj

It was all love until the Bronx spitter brought up The Barbie.

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment

Roc Nation's Pre-GRAMMY Brunch - Arrivals

Source: Paul Archuleta / Getty


Leave it to Remy Ma to rep “U.N.I.T.Y.” and diss Nicki Minaj in the same show.

The Bronx spitter gave her audience a star studded set at Hot 97’s Summer Jam on Sunday. After performing some of her hits, Remy showed respect to other women in the game by bringing some heavy hitters on stage. Cardi B came out first with a hyped-up version of her song “Foreva.” Next up was Young M.A with “OOOUUU” and Lil’ Kim with “Quiet Storm (Remix).”

This wasn’t it.

Things hit another level when MC Lyte, Monie Love, Rah Digga, and The Lady of Rage took to the stage before Queen Latifah came out performing her classic “U.N.I.TY.”

After all this positive love and harmony, things turned t the dark side when the OGs left the stage. Once Remy was solo again, she went right into her diss track to Nicki Minaj, “shETHER.”

In the middle of the performance, Remy stopped the track and had some words for Miss Minaj. “Some real motherf*ckin’ queens just came out here,” she said. Remy left the stage with a mic drop.

Nicki has yet to respond to Remy. Though Nicki’s continuous jabs at Remy are sure to be played in the future, it’s something to be said when you have a line of hip hop legends backing you up on stage. You can watch clips of the performances below.


 

 

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

3 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Legendary Rappers Join Remy Ma On Stage Right Before She Disses Nicki Minaj

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Time 100
John Legend Is One Emmy Away From Making…
 2 hours ago
06.12.17
Summer Jam 2017: Remy Ma Unifies Female Rappers,…
 3 hours ago
06.12.17
Say What? White Bouncer Sues Lil Wayne For…
 3 hours ago
06.12.17
Amber Rose
Amber Rose Drags Piers Morgan For Being Sexist…
 7 hours ago
06.12.17
Snoop Dogg's Puff Puff Pass Tour - Oakland, CA
New Video: Bone Thugs ft. Tank “If Heaven…
 9 hours ago
06.12.17
Watch: Ice Cube Takes Bill Maher To Task…
 2 days ago
06.10.17
Social Media Shows Their Appreciation For Amber Rose’s…
 2 days ago
06.11.17
LeBron James Introduces Nike Lebron 12
2 Chainz, Lebron James & Draymond Green “The…
 2 days ago
06.12.17
TIDAL X: 1015
Memphis Artist Memphis Ash Drops Lil Yachty Diss…
 3 days ago
06.09.17
Lecrae - Women's Empowerment 2017
Lecrae teams up with Tori Kelly on ‘I’ll…
 3 days ago
06.09.17
Meek Mill Hosts Album Release Party
Nicki Minaj Throws More Shots Remy Ma’s Way…
 3 days ago
06.09.17
Khloé Reveals A Huge Secret About Trying To…
 3 days ago
06.09.17
August Alsina Allegedly Flashes A Gun At Fans…
 3 days ago
06.09.17
Is 2 Chainz Being Targeted By Police In…
 3 days ago
06.09.17
Nicki Minaj Isn’t Done Throwing Shots At Remy…
 3 days ago
06.09.17
Producer For Drake And T.I. Sued By His…
 3 days ago
06.09.17
photos