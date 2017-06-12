News & Gossip
Mother Dies After Getting Cosmetic Surgery In The Dominican Republic

Doctors warn patients to choose your surgeon wisely.

97.9 The Beat Staff
Brazzaville Hospital, NGO la Chaine de l'Espoir, Operating theater, Cardiac surgery

Source: Godong / Getty

A case of cosmetic surgery seemingly did not go well for one mother in the Bronx. Janelle Edwards had just underwent a series of procedures in the Dominican Republic and according to the New York Daily News, they could have led to her death.

Edwards was found unconscious in her car on Thursday at 8:10 p.m. When her parents found her slumped behind the wheel, they called the police. Thirty minutes later, Edwards died at Montefiore Medical Center’s Albert Einstein Hospital, a location she worked at according to a Facebook post.

A Saturday autopsy was inconclusive, but one doctor told detectives that Edwards died from a blood clot caused by her recent surgeries. The operations performed on Edwards in the DR included breast enhancement, a tummy tuck, and butt implants. Her older sister, Samantha Edwards, believes all these things played a part in Janelle’s death. Her family even mentioned that Janelle complained of stomach and breast pain when she returned from the DR. Unfortunately, Samantha doesn’t believe her family can take legal action. “She was a very loving person,” she said. “That’s how I want to remember my sister. She lived her life and God took her early.”

Edwards is leaving behind a 7-year-old and 1-year-old daughter according to family members.

Many doctors warn about where people get their cosmetic surgery, no matter the price. “I know the cheaper cost is tempting, but consider the risks,” said Doctor Susan Downey in a video posted on the American Society of Plastic Surgeons website. “If any problems come up, you may have additional costs and no legal protection…cosmetic surgery is real surgery and requires consultation, planning and follow-up care best with a board certified surgeon.”

The ASPS also said taking a long flight after surgery can increase the patient’s risk of developing a pulmonary embolism and blood clots. They advise patients to wait up to seven days after surgery before they take a flight.

DOMINICAN REPUBLIC

