Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Watch: White Woman Goes On A Racist Rant Against Latin Couple

Here we go again.

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment

Retail Giant Sears Casts Doubt On Future Of Company

Source: Scott Olson / Getty


One White woman in a New Jersey Sears couldn’t deal with a Latinx couple taking their sweet time in line, so she decided to be racist. “Go back to your country,” the White woman screamed to the couple. They were trying to get their coupons together, but the White woman could deal. A man even backed her up saying, “Let’s drain the swamp.”

The White woman goes on to call the couple “Indian,” before she storms off to another area of the store. Her racist backup man follows.

In spite of all of the White terror flooding the store, no one defended the victims and the White gang wasn’t even removed by store managers. Management did not apologize for the racists’ behavior either, only one employee reportedly tried to calm the White woman down. You can watch video of the incident below.


Simoni Lovano, the person who recorded the video, told WKXW, “Nobody intervened to actually address her hateful comments.” She continued, “I feel guilty as well that I didn’t speak up. I was so angry I was almost shaking and it was very hard for me to say something.”

 

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

3 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Watch: White Woman Goes On A Racist Rant Against Latin Couple

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
TIDAL X: 1015
Memphis Artist Memphis Ash Drops Lil Yachty Diss…
 4 hours ago
06.09.17
Lecrae - Women's Empowerment 2017
Lecrae teams up with Tori Kelly on ‘I’ll…
 4 hours ago
06.09.17
Meek Mill Hosts Album Release Party
Nicki Minaj Throws More Shots Remy Ma’s Way…
 4 hours ago
06.09.17
Khloé Reveals A Huge Secret About Trying To…
 5 hours ago
06.09.17
August Alsina Allegedly Flashes A Gun At Fans…
 6 hours ago
06.09.17
Is 2 Chainz Being Targeted By Police In…
 6 hours ago
06.09.17
Nicki Minaj Isn’t Done Throwing Shots At Remy…
 7 hours ago
06.09.17
Producer For Drake And T.I. Sued By His…
 8 hours ago
06.09.17
Watch: White Woman Goes On A Racist Rant…
 8 hours ago
06.09.17
Extra Butter: From Horsing Around To Life Lessons…
 8 hours ago
06.09.17
AMPlify 2013
Trey Songz Gets Fondled By Female Fan During…
 9 hours ago
06.09.17
2015 mtvU Woodie Awards And Music Festival
Rae Sremmurd “Swang” on ‘The Tonight Show’
 10 hours ago
06.09.17
Cassius’s ‘First Supper’ Honors The Unapologetic, Cultural Badasses…
 1 day ago
06.08.17
Philadelphia 76ers v New York Knicks
Derek Fisher’s DUI Crash Car Is Registered To…
 1 day ago
06.09.17
Save Your Singles! ‘Vivica’s Black Magic’ Show Is…
 1 day ago
06.08.17
XXXTentacion Gets Knocked Out On Stage
 1 day ago
06.08.17
photos