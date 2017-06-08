National News
Designer Virgil Abloh Teams Up With Ikea For Imaginative Takes On Bags And More

Hello Beautiful Staff
Virgil Abloh is not your average designer and he’s making sure the world is aware. Coming from a solid background in creative designing, with major clients such as Kanye West, Virgil is also the creator and owner of the international fashion label Off-White, headquartered in Milan, Italy. He also has a background in architecture (thanks to his engineering degree). Not a bad compilation of accomplishments, huh?

Well, Ikea didn’t think twice about snatching up the Chicago native for their latest project which includes a redesign of their beloved shopping bags and a fresh approach to their living space ideas.

The powerful project plans on toying with new ideas for those who are experiencing the dorm life as college students. Virgil plans to bring the worlds of fashion design and comfortable living together in the most stylish way possible.

Watch Virgil show off his architect and pattern creation skills in the video below. Keep up with the latest on this project on his Instagram page!

ex-architecture student meets "pattern making" @ikeatoday

A post shared by Off-White™ (@off____white) on

photos