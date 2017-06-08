News & Gossip
Proud Parents: Kevin Hart & Torrei Hart Celebrate Their Daughter’s Graduation

Kevin Hart & his ex wife Torrei are all smiles at their daughter's graduation.

97.9 The Beat Staff
Polaroid/OutKast 2004 Grammy Party

Source: Maury Phillips Archive / Getty

Comedian Kevin Hart and ex-wife Torrei Hart were all smiles as they celebrated their daughter’s graduation to 7th grade.

The former lovebirds came together to congratulate 12-year-old Heaven Hart on her transition to middle school.

Aww #KevinHart and #TorreiHart's daughter is heading to #7thGrade! Congrats on your ceremony!

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on

The exes continue to navigate co-parenting as Kevin’s family expands, with his wife, Eniko, now expecting. Kevin recently revealed during his promotional tour for his new book that his fights with ex Torrei often turned physical.

“Me and my ex wife. When it got violent where we’re fighting–Am I really fighting? Am I holding my hands up as if she’s a man right now? Oh my God. This is…I’m out. I’ve really got my hands up to not defend, but counter,” he told The Breakfast Club.

But it seems those days are far behind the Harts, as they continue to raise their children in their blended modern family.

Continue reading Proud Parents: Kevin Hart & Torrei Hart Celebrate Their Daughter's Graduation

Kevin Hart

photos