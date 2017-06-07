Music
Lil Ronny MothaF Teams Up With T-Wayne For “F*CK IT UP” [Audio]

farlinave
New music from Lil Ronny Motha F feat. T-Wayne.

Lil Ronny who had all the ladies throwing that a** in a ‘Circle’ (including Beyonce) and T-Wayne who had the whole world jumping out the mfk’n Porsche with the ‘Nasty Freestyle,’ team up to get things jumping with their new record ‘F*ck It Up’ (Explicit).

Check it out above and also some of their old hits below.

Lil Ronny MothaF – Circle (Explicit)

 

T-Wayne – Nasty Freestyle (Explicit)

 

lil ronny motha f , T Wayne

photos