Is Tidal Teasing A New Jay Z Album With Their ‘4:44’ Ads?

Hov might break the Internet.

Canoche: A Night With Robinson Cano And Friends To Benefit RC22 Foundation

Source: Mat Hayward / Getty

Whether it’s news about his personal or professional life, Jay Z loves to keep us guessing.

The music legend has been busy tending to his husband and father duties, but fans have reason to believe that Hov may have new music on the way. Websites like Complex, 2DopeBoyz and The Undefeated, which are centered around hip hop culture, all have a mysterious, pinkish-yellow ad displayed on their site, with the numbers “4:44.” The cryptic ads are also plastered all over New York City, with no other text or any indication as to what the number (or is it a time code?) means. But what does that have to do with Jay?

We all know the significance of the number four in Jay Z and Beyoncé‘s life — Jay was born on December 4 and Bey was born on September 4, and they got matching IV tattoos before they were married. Adding fuel to the fire, one of Jay’s go-to producers, Swizz Beatz posted a photo of him and his Roc Nation boss on Instagram, alluding to what fans are already suspecting, more music is on the way:

They don't even know what's about to happen 😂😂😂🙏🏽 Album ModeZone⚡️

A post shared by therealswizzz (@therealswizzz) on

 

Hov is also set to headline the 2017 Made in America Festival and the Austin City Limits tour this year, which could only mean that something lit is on the way. Whether the rumors that Jay Z is about to drop new music are true or not (which they most likely are), Jigga super fans came up with some of the wildest conspiracy theories about the cryptic “4:44” ads:

https://twitter.com/BreaSimone/status/872179905785712642

Are you prepared for new Hov, just in time for summer? Black Twitter…stay woke.

