News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Keyshia Cole Fears She’s Losing Her Mother To The Streets

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment
2006 BET Hip-Hop Awards - Red Carpet

Source: Rick Diamond / Getty

Keyshia Cole is concerned about her mother’s well-being. The You singer vented on Twitter, recalling an emotional conversation that left her worried.

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

Frankie’s careless response left Keyshia disturbed and questioning how any parent could react the way Frankie did. Frankie’s struggle with substance abuse had been a looming family problem for years.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Keyshia’s sister Neffee recently appeared on Iyanla: Fix My Life, this may be a time for Keyshia to reach out to the spiritual healer for the sake of her family.

RELATED STORIES:

Iyanla Vanzant Calls Keyshia Cole’s Sister Neffe A ‘Guttersnipe’ On Explosive Season Teaser

CHICK CHAT: Iyanla Vanzant Defines ‘Guttersnipe’ & Talks ‘Fix My Life’

14 Pics Of Keyshia Cole Over The Years (PHOTOS)

14 photos Launch gallery

14 Pics Of Keyshia Cole Over The Years (PHOTOS)

Continue reading Keyshia Cole Fears She’s Losing Her Mother To The Streets

14 Pics Of Keyshia Cole Over The Years (PHOTOS)

Keyshia Cole

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Bryson Tiller
Bryson Tiller “True To Self” Tops The Charts
 6 hours ago
06.06.17
Karlie Redd
‘LHHATLS6’ Recap: Kirk Might Not Be Jasmine’s Baby’s…
 12 hours ago
06.06.17
2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Graydon Carter - Arrivals
Watch Common Freestyle to Halle Berry at The…
 1 day ago
06.05.17
The Game at "The Documentary" 10th Anniversary Party And Concert
The Game Begins Recording “Last Album” “Westside Story”…
 1 day ago
06.05.17
97.9 the beat logo 650x390
XXXTENTACION Gets Thrown Off The Stage by Security…
 2 days ago
06.05.17
Lil Wayne
Lil Wayne Announces Third Annual Lil Weezyana Festival
 3 days ago
06.05.17
Republic Records Grammy Celebration Presented By Chromecast Audio At Hyde Sunset Kitchen & Cocktail
Post Malone performs “Congratulations” Jimmy Kimmel Live!
 3 days ago
06.03.17
Jasmin Cadavid Visits The Durtty Boyz Show [PHOTOS]
 4 days ago
06.02.17
Only In Indiana
This is Why Nicki Minaj Had Verse Troubles…
 4 days ago
06.02.17
Tia Mowry Confirms ‘Sister, Sister’ Reboot Is In…
 5 days ago
06.02.17
Gucci Mane 'Woptober' Album Release Party
WATCH: Gucci Mane Drops A Movie Called “The…
 5 days ago
06.01.17
Young Thug
Young Thug Posts Teaser Video for E.B.B.T.G. 
 5 days ago
06.01.17
JMBLYA 2017 - Dallas - Front Of House Photos
Young Dolph’s Documentary ‘King’ Scores Over 1 Million…
 5 days ago
06.01.17
97.9 the beat logo 650x390
XXXTentacion Is Coming To The DFW
 6 days ago
05.31.17
Drake Scores A Huge Victory In ‘Nothing Was…
 6 days ago
06.01.17
How Lamar Odom Escaped The Sunken Place
 6 days ago
05.31.17
photos