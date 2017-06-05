News & Gossip
Halle Berry Pregnant With Third Child? [photos]

97.9 The Beat Staff
16th Annual Chrysalis Butterfly Ball - Arrivals

Source: Gregg DeGuire / Getty

Actress Halle Berry stepped yesterday, June 3rd, to attend the 16th Annual Chrysalis Butterfly Ball and as always she turned heads on the red carpet.  But this time it’s because everyone thinks she is pregnant with her third child.

And we aren’t saying she’s fat, nope she looks like any of us after a good meal but her pose holding her stomach got everyone talking and social media buzzing.  Just a couple of weeks ago she posted a picture to her Instagram account showing off her cut abs wearing a shirt saying ‘No More Boyfriends’.  But we all know pregnant women’s bellies pop overnight so we’re still scratching our heads.

What do you think?

If Halle is in deed pregnant she would be 51 by the child would be born being that she has a birthday in August!  But who is the daddy?  Halle recently divorced Olivier Martinez making this her third nuptial split.  Is she secretly dating?  Only time will tell…

16th Annual Chrysalis Butterfly Ball - Arrivals

Source: JB Lacroix / Getty

halle berry

photos