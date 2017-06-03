Style & Fashion
Home > Style & Fashion

Independent Designer Destiny Bleu Claims Khloe Kardashian Ripped Off Her Work

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment

2016 Angel Ball

Source: John Lamparski / Getty


An independent clothing designer named Destiny Bleu claims Khloé Kardashian copied her work, and she’s whipping out the receipts to prove it.

Destiny specializes in bedazzled merchandise from sparkly tights to blinged out bodysuits. She says all of the Kardashian sisters were customers of hers at one point, and that she was shocked when she saw exact replicas of her designs being modeled for Khloe’s Good American line.

Khloe’s posted her promo video for her new line on Twitter, to which Destiny replied with a not-so-subtle dig. “When someone buys 1 of everything on your site, has you make them custom @dbleudazzled work, never posts it or wears it, then copies it,” she writes in response to Khloe’s tweet.

Destiny, who has designed tour wardrobe for the likes of Beyonce, Chris Brown and Fifth Harmony, says she has no reason to use the Kardashian name for attention and that she has legitimate proof that Khloe stole her designs (including the fact that Khloe even reached out to her for custom designs.)

Destiny went on to say that Khloe and her people “ghosted her” after she confronted them about stealing her work. She decided to call them out to protective her brand and other indie brands the Kardashians have allegedly poached ideas from.

Destiny also claims that she’s ready to take legal action.

Kourtney has yet to respond to these claims.

IMAGE CREDIT: Getty

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

3 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Independent Designer Destiny Bleu Claims Khloe Kardashian Ripped Off Her Work

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Lil Wayne
Lil Wayne Announces Third Annual Lil Weezyana Festival
 1 hour ago
06.03.17
Republic Records Grammy Celebration Presented By Chromecast Audio At Hyde Sunset Kitchen & Cocktail
Post Malone performs “Congratulations” Jimmy Kimmel Live!
 2 hours ago
06.03.17
Jasmin Cadavid Visits The Durtty Boyz Show [PHOTOS]
 1 day ago
06.02.17
Only In Indiana
This is Why Nicki Minaj Had Verse Troubles…
 1 day ago
06.02.17
Tia Mowry Confirms ‘Sister, Sister’ Reboot Is In…
 2 days ago
06.02.17
Gucci Mane 'Woptober' Album Release Party
WATCH: Gucci Mane Drops A Movie Called “The…
 2 days ago
06.01.17
Young Thug
Young Thug Posts Teaser Video for E.B.B.T.G. 
 2 days ago
06.01.17
JMBLYA 2017 - Dallas - Front Of House Photos
Young Dolph’s Documentary ‘King’ Scores Over 1 Million…
 2 days ago
06.01.17
97.9 the beat logo 650x390
XXXTentacion Is Coming To The DFW
 3 days ago
05.31.17
Drake Scores A Huge Victory In ‘Nothing Was…
 3 days ago
06.01.17
How Lamar Odom Escaped The Sunken Place
 3 days ago
05.31.17
Bryson Tiller
Bryson Tiller Announces Set It Off Tour Coming…
 3 days ago
05.31.17
August Alsina Is Battling Liver Disease
 3 days ago
05.31.17
LeBron James’ L.A. House Vandalized With The N-Word…
 3 days ago
05.31.17
'The Fate Of The Furious' Atlanta Screening
The return of Murder Inc? Irv Gotti inks…
 4 days ago
05.31.17
Oh No! WGN Cancels ‘Underground’
 4 days ago
05.31.17
photos