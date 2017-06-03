Laura Govan’s House Was Robbed; $700,000 Worth Of Cash And Jewelry Taken

Just went it seemed that Laura Govan’s life was getting back on track, it’s being reported that she’s been robbed.

According to TMZ, a police report said that Govan’s San Fernando home was a disaster zone when she came home last month from vacation. Her kitchen window was smashed and items were thrown all over the house.

In addition, the former Basketball Wives star told the authorities that the robbers made off with $98K in cash and $615K in jewelry, including a $50K Rolex.

While Govan, who has four kids with her ex, former NBA star Gilbert Arenas, lives in a gated community and has a security system, she didn’t turn it on. Apparently, she wanted to make it easier for her friend who was watching her dog to come in and out of the house. Govan also told cops video footage from her system didn’t save because it’s not connected to the cloud.

The 37-year-old said that a doorbell that had motion detector that kicked off at 12:45am and neighbors heard a dog barking at 1am, but didn’t think to call the police.

Currently, there are no leads and no arrests have been made.

Last week, Govan made headlines for her recent appearance on OWN’s Iyanla: Fix My Life. She opened up about her controversial ex-husband Gilbert Arenas and her ongoing custody battle over their four children.

Govan broke down in tears when Vanzant told her that in order to be happy “she has to give up the fight” because in no way is she “going to lose her kids.” In tears, the reality star tells the famous life coach that regardless she is “afraid to lose my kids” and feels “guilty” for bringing them into this situation with their father.

Later in the episode, she also accused her sister of Gloria of having an affair with Arenas.

RELATED NEWS:

Laura Govan Breaks Down About Ex On ‘Iyanla: Fix My Life’

Is Serena Williams Having A Girl?

Saddam Hussein Reportedly Spent His Final Days Listening To Mary J. Blige

Also On 97.9 The Beat: