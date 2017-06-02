Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Da Brat Reveals Which Rapper Inspired Her To Write “Funkdafied” [EXCLUSIVE]

97.9 The Beat Staff
Eminem recently revealed a little-known fact about his fourth album, “The Eminem Show,” and who it was inspired by. The  enlightening fact about the album prompted Gary to ask Da Brat who inspired her legendary rap album, “Funkdafied.”

In case you forgot, “Funkafied,” was released in 1994 and sold over a million copies, which made Da Brat rap’s first female platinum-selling aritst. Click on the audio player to hear Da Brat reveal some secrets of her creative genius in this exclusive clip from Dish Nation brought to you by “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!

photos