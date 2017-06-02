Da Brat Reveals Which Rapper Inspired Her To Write “Funkdafied” [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979beat

Eminem recently revealed a little-known fact about his fourth album, “The Eminem Show,” and who it was inspired by. The enlightening fact about the album prompted Gary to ask Da Brat who inspired her legendary rap album, “Funkdafied.”

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

In case you forgot, “Funkafied,” was released in 1994 and sold over a million copies, which made Da Brat rap’s first female platinum-selling aritst. Click on the audio player to hear Da Brat reveal some secrets of her creative genius in this exclusive clip from Dish Nation brought to you by “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!”

RELATED: Hip-Hop Spot: Da Brat Isn’t Happy About The Bow-Wow Challenge [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Hip-Hop Spot: Scholarship Donation Has Rickey Smiley & Da Brat Cracking Up [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Headkrack & Da Brat Deliver An Explosive “Flow & Go” Tribute To Prince [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]