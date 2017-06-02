NBA Finals 2017: Game 1 – Cleveland Vs. Golden State

The Golden State Warriors take the win in Game 1.
The final score was Cleveland 91 – Golden State 113.
Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979beat
Below are some highlights from the game. I’m not a big fan of sports so I didn’t watch the game, but my question to you fanatics is, who do you think will come out on top in Game 2 (which is Sunday, June 4)?
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Best Dunk Highlights
—
Click here to get more exclusive NBA highlights
-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)
Leaders of The New Wave of Hip Hop Music
7 photos Launch gallery
Leaders of The New Wave of Hip Hop Music
1. NBA YoungboySource:Instagram 1 of 7
2. Kodak BlackSource:Instagram 2 of 7
3. Famous DexSource:Instagram 3 of 7
4. Lil Uzi VertSource:Instagram 4 of 7
5. Lil YachtySource:Instagram 5 of 7
6. 21 SavageSource:Instagram 6 of 7
7. A Boogie Wit Da HoodieSource:Instagram 7 of 7
comments – Add Yours