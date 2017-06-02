NBA Finals 2017: Game 1 – Cleveland Vs. Golden State

The Golden State Warriors take the win in Game 1.

The final score was Cleveland 91 – Golden State 113.

Below are some highlights from the game. I’m not a big fan of sports so I didn’t watch the game, but my question to you fanatics is, who do you think will come out on top in Game 2 (which is Sunday, June 4)?

Best Dunk Highlights

—

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)