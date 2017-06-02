Tia Mowry Confirms ‘Sister, Sister’ Reboot Is In The Works

Photo by

Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Tia Mowry Confirms ‘Sister, Sister’ Reboot Is In The Works

The twins are working hard to reboot their popular WB ’90s series.

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment
Tamera Mowry's Baby Shower

Source: Chelsea Lauren / Getty

A Sister, Sister remake is in the works!

According to Nylon, Tia Mowry confirmed that she and her sister Tamera Mowry are working on rebooting their popular WB ’90s series (1994 to 1999) about two identical twins separated at birth and reunited as teens. Yet, she admitted that making that happen is harder than would one would think.

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

“We’re looking, right now, for a producer and a writer, someone who can kind of be a leader of the pack in regards to running the show,” she told the publication. 

While other reboots including Roseanne, Twin Peaks, and Will and Grace are on the way, she stresses that her show is facing a few obstacles. 

“I thought people would kind of be jumping on it, but it’s a lot harder than my sister and I thought it would be. Everything in my career has always been a challenge.”

However, it’s going to happen folks!

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

“It’s not dead in any kind of way,” The Game actress added. “We’re moving forward, we’re taking those strides. They’re slow strides, but we’re pushing as hard as we can to make people happy and make our fans happy.”

She also talked about her fave guest stars of the show, which included late actress Brittany Murphy, Kobe Bryant, Gabrielle Union, Christina Milian and Taraji P. Henson.

BEAUTIES: Would you watch a reboot of Sister, Sister?

RELATED NEWS:

Tia Mowry Gets Real About Periods, Snapping Back, And Living For The ‘Gram

Tiger Woods’ DUI Arrest Footage Is Released

Apollo Nida Wants Prenup With Ex Phaedra Parks Thrown Out

Sexy Photos Of The Hottest Women Of 2017

11 photos Launch gallery

Sexy Photos Of The Hottest Women Of 2017

Continue reading Tia Mowry Confirms ‘Sister, Sister’ Reboot Is In The Works

Sexy Photos Of The Hottest Women Of 2017

sister

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Tia Mowry Confirms ‘Sister, Sister’ Reboot Is In…
 15 hours ago
06.02.17
Gucci Mane 'Woptober' Album Release Party
WATCH: Gucci Mane Drops A Movie Called “The…
 18 hours ago
06.01.17
Young Thug
Young Thug Posts Teaser Video for E.B.B.T.G. 
 22 hours ago
06.01.17
JMBLYA 2017 - Dallas - Front Of House Photos
Young Dolph’s Documentary ‘King’ Scores Over 1 Million…
 23 hours ago
06.01.17
97.9 the beat logo 650x390
XXXTentacion Is Coming To The DFW
 2 days ago
05.31.17
Drake Scores A Huge Victory In ‘Nothing Was…
 2 days ago
06.01.17
How Lamar Odom Escaped The Sunken Place
 2 days ago
05.31.17
Bryson Tiller
Bryson Tiller Announces Set It Off Tour Coming…
 2 days ago
05.31.17
August Alsina Is Battling Liver Disease
 2 days ago
05.31.17
LeBron James’ L.A. House Vandalized With The N-Word…
 2 days ago
05.31.17
'The Fate Of The Furious' Atlanta Screening
The return of Murder Inc? Irv Gotti inks…
 2 days ago
05.31.17
Oh No! WGN Cancels ‘Underground’
 3 days ago
05.31.17
24th Annual Race To Erase MS Gala - Show
Kathy Griffin Enjoys Donald Trump’s Head… Chopped Off…
 3 days ago
05.30.17
Photo of Big Pun
Bronx Residents Pushing for Big Pun to Get…
 3 days ago
05.30.17
‘House Of Cards’ Actors Discuss Netflix And Chill
 3 days ago
05.30.17
Benny Boom Finally Address John Singleton’s Critiques Of…
 3 days ago
05.30.17
photos