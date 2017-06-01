Jesse Salazar
Young Thug Posts Teaser Video for E.B.B.T.G. 

Jesse Salazar @JesseSalazar979
Young Thug let us know about his next project titled E.B.B.T. (Easy Breezy Beautiful Thugger Girls) at the end of April and has been teasing us with clips from the album by posting, then deleting them on social media.

He did it to us again with a shot of him in the studio singing along to a track presumably on the album. Check it out before it gets wiped like the others from his account. Only this new snippet and a cartoon of hip-hop’s biggest names flying through the air remain.

E.B.B.T.G

A post shared by ""JEFFERY"" (@thuggerthugger1) on

Best picture ever to me…

A post shared by ""JEFFERY"" (@thuggerthugger1) on

photos