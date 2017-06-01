Philthy Rich Teams Up With Gucci Mane & Yhung T.O for ‘Around’ (Video)

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979beat

New music from Oakland, CA’s boss Philthy Rich feat. Gucci Mane & Yhung T.O. Rich, whose been pumping out music since 2008 definitely finesses this track and puts on for the West Coast.

Check it out DFW!

