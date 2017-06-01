Philthy Rich Teams Up With Gucci Mane & Yhung T.O for ‘Around’ (Video)

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979beat
New music from Oakland, CA’s boss Philthy Rich feat. Gucci Mane & Yhung T.O. Rich, whose been pumping out music since 2008 definitely finesses this track and puts on for the West Coast.
Check it out DFW!
-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)
Source: YouTube
Philthy Rich Photo Gallery
4 photos Launch gallery
1. Philthy RichSource:Philthy Rich / Aaseem Dixon 1 of 4
2. Philthy RichSource:Philthy Rich / Aaseem Dixon 2 of 4
3. Philthy RichSource:Philthy Rich / Aaseem Dixon 3 of 4
4. Philthy RichSource:Philthy Rich / Aaseem Dixon 4 of 4
comments