Philthy Rich Teams Up With Gucci Mane & Yhung T.O for ‘Around’ (Video)

Philthy Rich

Source: Philthy Rich / Aaseem Dixon

New music from Oakland, CA’s boss Philthy Rich feat. Gucci Mane & Yhung T.O. Rich, whose been pumping out music since 2008 definitely finesses this track and puts on for the West Coast.

