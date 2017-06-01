Murder Charge For NYPD Cop Who Killed Deborah Danner

Photo by

News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Murder Charge For NYPD Cop Who Killed Deborah Danner

A grand jury rejected Sergeant Hugh Barry's testimony after he fatally shot the mentally ill Danner last October.

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment

Prosecutors watched Wednesday as New York Police Department Sergeant Hugh Barry was charged with the murder of mentally ill woman Deborah Danner, reports the New York Daily News.

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

From the New York Daily News:

The indictment of Sgt. Hugh Barry [who New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said didn’t follow police protocol in dealing with people with mental health issues] marked the first time since 1999 that a city cop faces a top homicide count.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

In leveling the severe charge — rather than just manslaughter or criminally negligent homicide, as has been the case in other high-profile NYPD shootings — a Bronx grand jury rejected Barry’s testimony aimed at showing he had been justified in firing at 66-year-old Deborah Danner [in her Bronx apartment last October.] The eight-year veteran, who is white, stood silently as his lawyer entered a plea of not guilty to second-degree murder, manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide in the shooting of the black victim [who was killed after police responded to 911 calls.]

Barry — who was suspended without pay and had testified before a grand jury last week — may face life in prison if convicted of murder, reports The New York Times.

SOURCE: New York Daily NewsThe New York Times

SEE ALSO:

NYPD Shoots &amp; Kills 66-Year-Old Bat-Wielding Black Woman

#SayHerName Mothers on Women’s March, Fight for Justice

Miriam Carey Protest

30 Black Women Who Died In Police Custody

22 photos Launch gallery

30 Black Women Who Died In Police Custody

Continue reading 30 Black Women Who Died In Police Custody

30 Black Women Who Died In Police Custody

Deborah Danner , New York Police Department

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Young Thug
Young Thug Posts Teaser Video for E.B.B.T.G. 
 27 mins ago
06.01.17
JMBLYA 2017 - Dallas - Front Of House Photos
Young Dolph’s Documentary ‘King’ Scores Over 1 Million…
 2 hours ago
06.01.17
97.9 the beat logo 650x390
XXXTentacion Is Coming To The DFW
 21 hours ago
05.31.17
How Lamar Odom Escaped The Sunken Place
 23 hours ago
05.31.17
Bryson Tiller
Bryson Tiller Announces Set It Off Tour Coming…
 1 day ago
05.31.17
August Alsina Is Battling Liver Disease
 1 day ago
05.31.17
LeBron James’ L.A. House Vandalized With The N-Word…
 1 day ago
05.31.17
'The Fate Of The Furious' Atlanta Screening
The return of Murder Inc? Irv Gotti inks…
 1 day ago
05.31.17
Oh No! WGN Cancels ‘Underground’
 2 days ago
05.31.17
24th Annual Race To Erase MS Gala - Show
Kathy Griffin Enjoys Donald Trump’s Head… Chopped Off…
 2 days ago
05.30.17
Photo of Big Pun
Bronx Residents Pushing for Big Pun to Get…
 2 days ago
05.30.17
‘House Of Cards’ Actors Discuss Netflix And Chill
 2 days ago
05.30.17
Benny Boom Finally Address John Singleton’s Critiques Of…
 2 days ago
05.30.17
Ten Photos That Prove Remy Ma Is Every…
 2 days ago
05.30.17
Relax, Relate, Release! 10 Ways To Improve Your…
 2 days ago
05.30.17
Here’s The Latest News On The State Carmelo…
 2 days ago
05.30.17
photos