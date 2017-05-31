Bryson Tiller Announces Set It Off Tour Coming to DFW

Just days ago Bryson Tiller gave us his highly anticipated ‘True To Self’ album and now he’ll be going on tour in support of the project. The ‘Set It Off” tour kicks off in August and will include producer Metro Boomin and singer H.E.R.
We know Bryson’s got love for the DFW especially since The Beat was one of the first stations to mess with him and his music, so of course we’re a stop on the tour. Look for him in town August 25 at a date not yet disclosed and get tickets when they go on sale this Friday, June 2!
Check out full list of dates below:
