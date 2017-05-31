Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Bryson Tiller Announces Set It Off Tour Coming to DFW

Jesse Salazar @JesseSalazar979
Leave a comment

Just days ago Bryson Tiller gave us his highly anticipated ‘True To Self’ album and now he’ll be going on tour in support of the project. The ‘Set It Off” tour kicks off in August and will include producer Metro Boomin and singer H.E.R.

We know Bryson’s got love for the DFW especially since The Beat was one of the first stations to mess with him and his music, so of course we’re a stop on the tour. Look for him in town August 25 at a date not yet disclosed and get tickets when they go on sale this Friday, June 2!

Check out full list of dates below:

TOUR! tickets go on sale June 2nd on www.trapsoul.com @metroboomin @hermusicofficial

A post shared by @brysontiller on

brson tiller , Dallas , DFW , Interview , radio , set it off tour , Tour , trap soul , True To Self

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

3 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Bryson Tiller Announces Set It Off Tour Coming to DFW

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Bryson Tiller
Bryson Tiller Announces Set It Off Tour Coming…
 5 mins ago
05.31.17
'The Fate Of The Furious' Atlanta Screening
The return of Murder Inc? Irv Gotti inks…
 7 hours ago
05.31.17
Oh No! WGN Cancels ‘Underground’
 15 hours ago
05.31.17
24th Annual Race To Erase MS Gala - Show
Kathy Griffin Enjoys Donald Trump’s Head… Chopped Off…
 21 hours ago
05.30.17
Photo of Big Pun
Bronx Residents Pushing for Big Pun to Get…
 22 hours ago
05.30.17
‘House Of Cards’ Actors Discuss Netflix And Chill
 22 hours ago
05.30.17
Benny Boom Finally Address John Singleton’s Critiques Of…
 1 day ago
05.30.17
Ten Photos That Prove Remy Ma Is Every…
 1 day ago
05.30.17
Relax, Relate, Release! 10 Ways To Improve Your…
 1 day ago
05.30.17
Here’s The Latest News On The State Carmelo…
 1 day ago
05.30.17
You’ll Never Guess The Drake Track That ‘Motivates’…
 2 days ago
05.29.17
Tiger Woods Arrested On Suspicion Of DUI
 2 days ago
05.29.17
R&B Singer Tank Performed At D.C.’s Black LGBT…
 2 days ago
05.29.17
Here’s Why Rich Homie Quan Was Reportedly Arrested
 2 days ago
05.29.17
Laura Govan Breaks Down About Ex On ‘Iyanla:…
 3 days ago
05.30.17
Here’s Why Lamar Odom Was Recently Kicked Out…
 3 days ago
05.28.17
photos