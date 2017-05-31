Black Twitter Speaks Out Against Makeup Artist Using Blackface On Woman

Black Twitter Speaks Out Against Makeup Artist Using Blackface On Woman

An Instagram user posted a photo of a White woman wearing makeup to resemble an African-American female.

Several Black Twitter users were outraged after a makeup artist recently posted an Instagram photo of a White female client that was made up to look like an African-American woman, reports USA Today.

“This is a transformation that I’ve been holding back from releasing for a while now, solely because of the fear I’ve had of people turning it into a racial scandal against me,” @PaintDatFace wrote in the caption. “THIS IS NOT ABOUT A RACE CHANGE. This is about one woman acknowledging, embracing, and celebrating the beauty of another woman’s culture.” 

While @PaintDatFace made their account private following the backlash, many shared screenshots of the post and slammed the account for using “blackface.”

Many Twitter users also wondered why the cosmetologist did not use a Black woman as her model, reports The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

SOURCE: USA TodayThe Atlanta Journal-Constitution

