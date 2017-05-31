Oh No! WGN Cancels ‘Underground’

On Tuesday the Tribune Media Company announced that they have cancelled the critically acclaimed WGN show Underground. Starring Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Aldis Hodge, Amirah Vann, Alano Miller and Aisha Hinds, the hit antebellum drama had high ratings and was the most discussed cable drama on social media the nights it aired.

According to Deadline, the company was recently acquired by media company Sinclair, who plans on taking the network in a different direction.

“As WGN America evolves and broadens the scope and scale of its portfolio of series, we recently announced that resources will be reallocated to a new strategy to increase our relevance within the rapidly changing television landscape. This move is designed to deliver additional value for our advertising and distribution partners and offer viewers more original content across our air,” Tribune Media President and CEO Peter Kern said.

He added: “Despite Underground being a terrific and important series, it no longer fits with our new direction and we have reached the difficult decision not to renew it for a third season. We are tremendously proud of this landmark series that captured the zeitgeist and made an impact on television in a way never before seen on the medium. We thank the incomparable creators Misha Green and Joe Pokaski and the great John Legend, along with the talented creative team and cast who brought the unsung American heroes of the Underground Railroad to life. We are grateful to the loyal fans of Underground and our partners at Sony Pictures Television. It is our hope that this remarkable show finds another home and continues its stories of courage, determination and freedom.”

Obviously, fans were not happy about this news:

First they 86'd The Get Down, then Veil got knocked on Badlands, and now they canceled #underground?! pic.twitter.com/GaYr1ftZr3 — Black Nerd Problems (@BlkNrdProblems) May 31, 2017

Me looking for a reasonable explanation as to how #Pitch and #Underground got canceled in 2017. pic.twitter.com/WvRAt5C7eM — GirlTyler (@sheistyler) May 30, 2017

Underground got canceled 😤😒 No Season 3 huh? Mhmm okayy — Brooke Essence (@BrookeEssence) May 31, 2017

Omg they canceled "The Get Down" and now "Underground"? They don't want us to be great bruh pic.twitter.com/CBbYtrkULj — Fanta (@wanta_fanta_) May 31, 2017

So first y'all canceled the get down now y'all wanna cancel underground pic.twitter.com/uHKypbwGzx — polly's baby daddy (@cartoonsupreme) May 31, 2017

But don’t fret folks: Executive Producer John Legend took to Twitter to reassure fans that the show will go on:

WGN America has been bought and is going a different direction strategically. We will find a new home for #Underground! https://t.co/xY47THI1Yl — John Legend (@johnlegend) May 30, 2017

Content wins. We're not reliant on a particular network to make great content. We're so proud of our show and the audience that supported! — John Legend (@johnlegend) May 30, 2017

He even encouraged fans to Tweet potential networks and streaming services that could pick up the drama:

Feel free to drop some hints to the networks/streaming services you want to pick up #Underground. Show them who will be watching! — John Legend (@johnlegend) May 30, 2017

And folks were either way ahead of him or followed his lead:

Dear @BET,#Underground just got canceled at WGN and Sony Pictures is trying to find another network for the show…wyd? pic.twitter.com/JO6vem5wAw — GreatIsNate (@TheGreatIsNate) May 30, 2017

Def. @hulu I think WGN just wasn't accessible. I couldn't stream episodes with my provider and & had to wait to finish on Hulu anyway! — The EGOT (@ChasingEGOT) May 30, 2017

https://twitter.com/gabyttrinidad/status/869705242681769987

It’s been rumored that BET has passed on picking up the show, Deadline pointed out, but that OWN and Hulu could still be interested. Yet only time will tell.

Until then, we’re going to keep the faith with co-creator Misha Green:

But the fight ain't over. We appreciate the outpouring of fan support. & we're determined to find a new network for #Underground!!! ✊🏾✊🏾✊🏾✊🏾 pic.twitter.com/jphx11Mufv — Misha Green (@MishaGreen) May 31, 2017

